Michigan City's Artspace hosting a Holiday Gift Shop

When shopping for gifts this holiday season, there's an alternative to the mobs at the malls and big-box stores.
Gift buyers can find something unique and support local artists at the pop-up Holiday Gift Shop at the Artspace Uptown Artist Lofts in downtown Michigan City.
The artist lofts building at 717 Franklin St., which also is home to several ground-level retail shops, will sell work from local artists and artisans from across the Region. The Holiday Gift Shop will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays and from 12 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22.
Items for sale include art, books, holiday decor, hand-made crafts, jewelry, bags, apparel and "other unique gifts."
A pop-up regional book and magazine shop also will open in the Artspace Uptown Artist Lofts to sell works from local authors from 5 to 8 p.m. on the First Friday Art Walk on Dec. 7.
For more information, call 219-814-4648 or visit www.artspace.org/michigan-city.