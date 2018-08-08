Subscribe for 33¢ / day
No. 3 blast furnace at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor goes down
The ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor complex in East Chicago is shown.

 Jonathan Miano, The Times

A blast furnace went down last weekend at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor in East Chicago, affecting production.

"On Saturday, Aug. 4 at 5:45 p.m., process alarms indicated a filling problem on the No. 3 blast furnace at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor," ArcelorMittal spokeswoman Mary Beth Holdford said. "The furnace was immediately and safely shut down at 6:10 p.m. An initial investigation determined that the large bell had dropped into the furnace during the charge. There were no injuries as a result of the incident, and the incident is under further investigation by plant and union management to determine cause."

The Luxembourg-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, mobilized internal resources and outside contracts on Sunday to work on repairs, Holdford said. The hope is that the blast furnace — which transforms coke, ore, limestone and air into the pig iron needed to make steel — will be back up in running in about two weeks.

"ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor has advanced production volumes at both its No. 4 and No. 7 furnaces to compensate for the outage," Holdford said. "We anticipate minimal impact at this time and will be in close communication with our customers."

The No. 3 blast furnace is located in Indiana Harbor West on the southern shore of Lake Michigan. The mill previously belonged to Mark Manufacturing, Youngstown Sheet and Tube, J&L, LTV Steel and ISG before being acquired by ArcelorMittal in the early 2000s. Steel Market Update estimates the blast furnace has a steelmaking capacity of about 4,500 tons per day.

ArcelorMittal operates three blast furnaces at its sprawling 3,100-acre campus on Indiana Harbor, where it closed and scrapped two blast furnaces in recent years because of a declining demand for U.S.-made steel.

