A few Peoples Bank ATMs experienced fraud that affected a limited number of customers.
The Munster-based bank, which has 19 branches across Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs, discovered fraud and asked customers who used its ATMs in June or July to check their accounts and report any charges they don't recognize.
"At Peoples Bank, we are committed to protecting the security and integrity of your information," the bank said in an email to customers. "For that reason, we have decided to act proactively and cancel any debit/ATM cards that we have detected fraudulent activity on. Replacement cards have been ordered and our team is working diligently to contact all impacted customers."
Peoples Bank President and CEO Benjamin Bochnowski said protecting customers' security and personal information remains the community bank's top priority.
"Other than select card and PIN numbers, no personal customer information was compromised," he said. "Those customers who were impacted by this incident have been notified, and we are actively working with them to get new cards in their hands and have taken several steps to prevent further fraud. We will continue to update our customers with any new information that comes to light."
Peoples Bank continually monitors its ATMs to try to prevent such cases of fraud, he said.
"Unfortunately in our world today, these things do happen," Bochnowski said. "We continually prepare to detect, respond, and mitigate these incidents so that when they do happen, the impact to our customers is as limited as possible."