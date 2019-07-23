{{featured_button_text}}
Pierogi Fest staple to be sold at Strack & Van Til and Meijer

Buscias Bacon Buns owner Sarah Starewicz poses by a Meijer sign. About 100 Meijer stores will start carrying her company's bacon buns next year.

 Joseph S. Pete joseph.pete@nwi.com, 219-933-3316

The frozen food aisle at local grocery stores will soon get more old country.

Buscias Bacon Buns, a staple at Pierogi Fest in Whiting for a decade, will soon hit grocery store shelves in Northwest Indiana and across the Midwest.

Strack & Van Til and Mejier will carry the bacon buns, which are buttery buns stuffed with chopped-up bacon and yellow onions, and named after Polish grandmothers.

"Meijer will launch us in early 2020 in 100 stores at first," said company owner Sarah Starewicz, a Region native. "When I found this out, I contacted Jeff Strack, who I invite to our Pierogi Fest booth each year. He invited me to a meeting with the frozen buyer, who said they’ll carry us when we’re ready, which is looking like September."

Buscias recently had a booth at Taste of Chicago, where it was featured by ABC 7 and Telemundo. It started serving its Eastern European-influenced stuffed buns at Pierogi Fest in Whiting and Festival of the Lakes in Hammond in 2009, as well as at various farmers markets around greater Chicagoland.

Starewicz, a former high school culinary arts teacher, started the comfort food business. It was inspired by her grandmother Felicia Starewicz, who immigrated from Poland to Chicago in the 1920s.

Buscias Bacon Buns, which are manufactured in Chicago and have been featured on QVC, come in regular, cheddar or maple varieties. The company has a booth at Pierogi Fest on 119th Street in downtown Whiting nearly every year.

Long-term, the goal is to get the product distributed even more widely.

"Launching into supermarkets was always a goal of ours, so we’re thrilled to debut our Bacon Buns with Strack and Van Til and Meijer," Starewicz said. "This will give us momentum to launch in other major retailers. I asked Jeff Strack how to go about being carried there even before our first Pierogi Fest, so it’s meaningful that they will be our first retail customer."

For more information, visit lovebuscias.com or call 219-321-3000.

