Pierogi Fest staple to be sold at Strack & Van Til and Meijer

The frozen food aisle at local grocery stores will soon get more old country.
Buscias Bacon Buns, a staple at Pierogi Fest in Whiting for a decade, will soon hit grocery store shelves in Northwest Indiana and across the Midwest.
Strack & Van Til and Mejier will carry the bacon buns, which are buttery buns stuffed with chopped-up bacon and yellow onions, and named after Polish grandmothers.
"Meijer will launch us in early 2020 in 100 stores at first," said company owner Sarah Starewicz, a Region native. "When I found this out, I contacted Jeff Strack, who I invite to our Pierogi Fest booth each year. He invited me to a meeting with the frozen buyer, who said they’ll carry us when we’re ready, which is looking like September."
Buscias recently had a booth at Taste of Chicago, where it was featured by ABC 7 and Telemundo. It started serving its Eastern European-influenced stuffed buns at Pierogi Fest in Whiting and Festival of the Lakes in Hammond in 2009, as well as at various farmers markets around greater Chicagoland.
Starewicz, a former high school culinary arts teacher, started the comfort food business. It was inspired by her grandmother Felicia Starewicz, who immigrated from Poland to Chicago in the 1920s.
×
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Buscias Bacon Buns, which are manufactured in Chicago and have been featured on QVC, come in regular, cheddar or maple varieties. The company has a booth at Pierogi Fest on 119th Street in downtown Whiting nearly every year.
Long-term, the goal is to get the product distributed even more widely.
"Launching into supermarkets was always a goal of ours, so we’re thrilled to debut our Bacon Buns with Strack and Van Til and Meijer," Starewicz said. "This will give us momentum to launch in other major retailers. I asked Jeff Strack how to go about being carried there even before our first Pierogi Fest, so it’s meaningful that they will be our first retail customer."
Gallery: 2018 Pierogi Fest and Parade
International Pierogi Fest Parade
The Babushka Brigade has always been a crowdpleaser at the Pierogi Fest Polka Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
International Pierogi Fest Parade
Bishop Noll's Pierogi Belle floats down 119th St. at the Pierogi Fest Polka Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
International Pierogi Fest Parade
Lawn Mower Brigade member Steve Zaveski sprays parade goers with water.
John J. Watkins, The Times
International Pierogi Fest Parade
Mascot "Reggy" is a real crowd pleaser at the Pierogi Fest Polka Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
International Pierogi Fest Parade
Lawn Mower Brigade member Steve Zaveski sprays parade goers with water.
John J. Watkins, The Times
International Pierogi Fest Parade
Pierogi Fest Polka Paradegoers take to the roof of a nearby building to watch Friday's parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Pierogi Fest Food Taste Test
Kelfin Amaro prepares pierogis Friday for Gosia's at Pierogi Fest.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Pierogi Fest Food Taste Test
Cheese blueberry blintzes are available at Kasia's.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Pierogi Fest Food Taste Test
Kelfin Amaro prepares pierogi Friday for Gosia's during Pierogi Fest.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Pierogi Fest Food Taste Test
Merky Walls and owner Dominic Parise from Babushka's prepare a sample plate of Polish sausage, Polish fried rice and pierogis.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Pierogi Fest Food Taste Test
Jan Rawecki and his wife Terry Smith-Rawrecki own Gosia's.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Pierogi Fest Food Taste Test
Merky Walls and owner Dominic Parise from Babushka's prepare a sample plate of Polish sausage, Polish fried rice and pierogis.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Pierogi Fest Food Taste Test
Kelfin Amaro prepares pierogis for Gosia's.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Pierogi Fest Food Taste Test
Michael Parise, 13, prepares pierogi at Babushka's.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Pierogi Fest Food Taste Test
Terry Smith-Rawrecki and her husband Jan Rawrecki own Gosia's.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Pierogi Fest Food Taste Test
Chris Bober is the owner of Kasia's.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Pierogi Fest Food Taste Test
Rafael Mondragon, left, and Noe Garcia prepare pork polish sausage and potato pancakes at Kasia's.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Pierogi Fest Food Taste Test
Terry Smith-Rawrecki talks about Gosia's with the help of Alain Duessel as a sign language interpreter.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: International Pierogi Fest and Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
International Pierogi Fest Parade
Tom Dziadon from Strack and Van Til grocers throws out toilet paper in lieu of candy Friday during the Pierogi Fest Polka Parade in Whiting.
John J. Watkins, The Times