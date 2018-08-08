Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Porkchop BBQ closes at Southlake Mall
Porkchop at Southlake Mall has closed.

Porkchop, a Chicago-based chain specializing in barbecue and southern comfort food, didn't last a year at the Southlake Mall in Hobart.

The trendy BBQ joint, an “urban interpretation of a Southern backwoods experience," has closed its eatery near the mall entrance by the JCPenney store at the mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street. It opened the 4,200-square-foot location there in early December.

The restaurant chain, which also has locations in the South Loop, West Loop, Hyde Park and Bolingbrook, did not immediately respond to messages. Porkchop, which promises "pretty damn good barbecue" and "some of the world's top whiskey," also closed its south suburban location in Glenwood last month. 

Porkchop served items like pulled pork sliders, ribs, smoked wings, shrimp po’ boy, chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, elote and, of course, pork chops made-to-order in a casual setting. The "unapologetically unpretentious neighborhood party spot" featured hip decor, including a minimalist logo of a butcher's guide to different pig parts.

Southlake Mall spokeswoman Kristi Jackson said there were no immediate replacements lined up for Porkchop, which occupied a prime location facing the heavily trafficked U.S. 30. The mall also will soon have to grapple with the closing of the bankrupt Carson's department store, which has been an anchor at the mall for decades.

