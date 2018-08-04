Sales of the Calumet Region-made Ford Explorer SUV surged by 7.9 percent in July, with 20,243 SUVs sold.
"We continue to see strong demand for high-trim level Explorers," Ford said in a news release. "In July, 37 percent of Explorer’s retail mix was (composed) of Limited, Sport and Platinum models."
Ford's overall sales last month fell 3.1 percent to 194,026 units. For the year, Ford and Lincoln sales are down 2 percent to 1.4 million units through the first seven months of 2017.
The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker reported that retail sales were down 10.4 percent while fleet sales rose by 25.7 percent in July. Transaction prices grew by $1,200, as compared to just $700 for the industry as a whole.
“Ford pickups and vans dominated last month, with overall trucks posting an increase of 10 percent," said Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president of U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service. "Combined, pickup, van and SUVs totaled 153,402 vehicle sales, for a 4.8 percent gain. We have now sold more than 1.1 million trucks and SUVs this year. Lincoln Navigator continues to be the country’s hottest new product, with sales expanding in every region of the United States.”
Overall, Ford's SUV sales fell by 1.5 percent in July and are down by 0.8 percent so far this year.
Locally, Ford makes the Explorer, the Taurus, the Police Interceptor utility and the Police Interceptor sedan at the Chicago Assembly Plant just across the state line in Hegewisch, which borders Hammond. The Taurus and Police Interceptor sedan will be phased out next year and replaced with the Lincoln Aviator as the automaker shifts its focus from cars to more lucrative trucks and sport utility vehicles.
In July, Ford sold 20,243 Explorers, as compared to 18,763 in July 2017. The SUV accounts for most of the production at the sprawling 2.8 million-square-foot Ford plant on the banks of the Calumet River, which is serviced by local suppliers such as the Lear Corp. seat factory in Hammond.
Explorer sales have dropped by 4.5 percent so far this year to 131,048 units through the first seven months of the year.
Sales of the Taurus declined by 6.2 percent to 2,087 units in July, down from 2,224 units in July 2017. Sales of the Police Interceptor sedan, a souped-up version of the Taurus, dropped by 24.9 percent last month, while the Police Interceptor utility SUV recorded a 8.2 percent drop to 2,539 units sold.
Ford employs more than 5,000 workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant and at the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights.