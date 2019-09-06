Region residents have some of the longest commutes in the state

Region residents, about a 10th of whom commute to out-of-state jobs in Chicago, have some of the longest commutes in the state of Indiana.
A recent study by UnitedStatesZipCodes.org, an online resource for zip code data, found that residents of Lowell had the longest commute in the state of an average of 36 minutes. St. John residents have to travel an average of 35.9 minutes to work, which is the second-worst commute in the state.
The average Hoosier travels 23.6 minutes to work, but that varies greatly by location, the study found after crunching American Community Survey data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Northwest Indiana communities dominated the top 50 longest commutes statewide.
"Everyone hates sitting in traffic," UnitedStatesZipCodes.org said in the study. "Less time commuting means more time for work, family, and fun."
Kouts in rural Porter County ranked as the ninth-worst commute in the state with an average commute of 32.9 minutes, while Wheatfield in Jasper County was 10th with a 32.6-minute drive to work. Wanatah in LaPorte County was 13th at 32.1 minutes, Schererville 17th at 31 minutes, Dyer 23rd at 30.1, Gary 25th at 30 minutes, Crown Point 28th at 29.2 minutes, Hammond 37th at 27.8 minutes, Valparaiso 39th at 27.7 minutes, Whiting 44th at 27.4 minutes, Merrillville 47th at 27.3 minutes and Chesterton 50th at 27.2 minutes.
The shortest commutes in Indiana are in South Bend, Warsaw, Vincennes, Richmond, Marion, Lafayette, Portland, Jasper, Terre Haute and Bloomington, a college town where many students walk or bike to their part-time jobs.