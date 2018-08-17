Smugglers roasting coffee for local cafes and craft brewers

A craft beer writer started getting into craft coffee, and has opened a coffee roastery that supplies beans to coffee shops and craft breweries through Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs of Chicago.
Smugglers Coffee in Lowell is supplying its artisanal coffee beans to Grindhouse Cafe in Griffith, Cafe Fresca in Crown Point, Redbird Cafe in Homewood, Burn 'Em Brewing in Michigan City, Crown Brewing in Crown Point, and Hailstorm Brewing in Tinley Park, among others. Smugglers sells bags of its coffee online to customers across the country and continues to grow with new partners such as the Librarium Cafe in Hobart and Wise Guys Liquors in Crown Point and Hobart.
Many are barrel-aged in barrels used by local craft breweries.
"I used to drink Speedway and Shell coffee," owner Dave Fajman said. "Then I got into Intelligentsia Coffee, and then Dark Matter Coffee and Metropolis Coffee before I started roasting my own coffee."
Fajman started making cold brew himself because of the flavor, which got him interested in roasting the beans himself.
"Cold brew can be addicting, it's got such a good flavor," he said. "That was actually what got me into roasting, and then I started barrel-aging."
Smugglers is the latest coffee roasting enterprise to percolate in the Region. Coffee by Gillepsie in Dyer, Dagger Mountain in Valparaiso, Smalltown Coffee in Highland and Maple City Roasters in Michigan City also have been caffeinating Region residents with complex, often single-origin flavors as consumers gravitate more toward artisan goods and beverages.
"There's definitely a lot of parallels between it and the rise of craft beer," Fajman said. "Fans of craft beer are coming over to craft coffee, and the boom in craft beer has people looking for more creative and different flavors. They want more than just normal Starbucks, Shell or Speedway coffees. They want subtle nuances."
Smugglers' name is an allusion to "Star Wars." Many of the coffees are named after pop culture references to "Star Wars" or Dungeons and Dragons, such as A Brew Hope, Kraken, Skull and Bones, +1 to Charisma or Goondocks Saints, an amalgam of The Goonies and Boondock Saints.
"I like punk rock, playing Dungeons and Dragons and movies," Fajman said. "I try to market my personality with the punk rock and pop culture stuff. People see that, and decide to give it a shot."
The roastery produces many light- to medium-roast single-origin coffees from South America that have big, chocolatey flavors and has an extensive barrel-aging program that gives different varieties the flavor of whiskey, rum or other alcoholic beverages. Many craft breweries throughout Chicagoland have been using Smugglers beans to make coffee stouts and one even considered putting it into a saison.
"Right now, I'm interested in wholesaling coffee and in opening my own cafe, because that's not my strong suit," Fajman said. "I'm not a barista. They know how to make a good cup of coffee and I'm not trying to compete with them. We're just having fun making the coffee, and that shows in the flavor of the coffee itself."
For more information, visit store.smugglerscoffee.com or find Smugglers Coffee on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.