Steel import permit applications rose 8.4 percent in July to 3.2 million tons, but remain down 9.2 percent so far this year.
Imports of finished steel products that require no further processing in the United States are down 9.3 percent this year despite a 28.4 percent increase in July over June, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. They account for 24 percent of the market share, an amount that's been creeping down since the United States imposed Section 232 tariffs of 25 percent on foreign-made steel.
In July as compared to June, imports of reinforcing bars rose by 228 percent, heavy structural shapes by 180 percent, tin plate by 54 percent, hot-rolled sheets by 42 percent, line pipe by 33 percent, cut lengths plate by 27 percent, oil country goods by 23 percent, cold-rolled sheets by 23 percents, plates in coils by 20 percent, mechanical tubing by 19 percent, sheets and strip and all other metallic coatings by 17 percent, hot-rolled bars by 11 percent and wire rods by 11 percent.
Overall import tonnage rose 23.5 percent to 2.29 million in July.
So far this year, imports have seized 25 percent of the market share. Through the first seven months of the year, imports of plates in coils are up 19 percent, hot-rolled sheets by 16 percent and line pipe by 11 percent.
The largest offshore suppliers are South Korea, Japan and Germany. Imports from South Korea are down 8 percent in July and 15 percent this year, up 4 percent from Japan in July and down 7 percent this year, and down 10 percent from Germany in July and up 1 percent this year.