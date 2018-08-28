Steel imports down 10 percent this year

With Section 232 tariffs of 25 percent on all foreign steel driving up prices, imports have fallen by 10 percent so far this year.
Imports still account for about 25 percent of the U.S. market share, meaning that a fourth of all steel consumed in the United States was made overseas, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
The United States imported 2.97 million tons of steel in July, which was up 19.4 percent as compared to June, according to preliminary U.S. Census Bureau data. That included 2.17 million tons of finished steel products that require no further processing at American service centers, up 17.5 percent as compared to June.
Imports for finished steel captured about 23 percent of the market share in June, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
So far this year, imports have fallen 10.1 percent to 20.8 million tons, while imports of finished steel products have fallen 10 percent to 15.1 million tons.
For the first seven months of the year, the largest offshore suppliers have been South Korea, Japan, Germany, Turkey and Taiwan. Imports fell 10 percent from South Korea in July and 4 percent from Vietnam, but rose 225 percent from Italy, 7 percent from Taiwan and 3 percent from Japan.
In July, imports of reinforcing bars skyrocketed by 214 percent. The United States imported 123 percent more heavy structural shapes, 55 percent more tin plate, 44 percent more hot rolled sheets, 31 percent more cut length plates, 24 percent plates in coils, 23 percent more sheets and strip all other metallic coatings, 17 percent more line pipe, 12 percent more cold rolled sheets and 11 percent more mechanical tubing.
So far this year, imports of plates in coils are up 20 percent, while imports of hot rolled sheets have risen by 19 percent.