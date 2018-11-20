Strack & Van Til, the Region's largest locally owned grocery chain, was hit with an information technology problem that forced it to temporarily close half its stores Tuesday afternoon, on one of the busiest grocery shopping periods of the year in the lead up to Thanksgiving.
Cashiers were unable to check-out customers because of the technical glitch.
"We are experiencing some IT issues that involve some of our stores front-end check-out systems," Indiana Grocery Group President and CEO Jeff Strack said. "This is isolated as a point-of-sales issue and not a payment issue involving any credit/debit or customer data. We are working diligently on finding a solution to this matter."
At about noon Tuesday, the Highland-based supermarket chain closed about half its grocery stores, where a majority of the lanes were not working and customers were not able to make any purchases.
"We realize this is a big inconvenience for our customers and are working hard to resume normal operations as quickly as possible," Strack said Tuesday. "We are working on getting this resolved as soon as possible."
Customers reported limited check-out lanes being open and long lines at other locations.
Strack & Van Til operates 20 supermarkets all over Northwest Indiana, as far south as Rensselaer, under the Strack & Van Til and Town & Country brands. The company did not provide a list of which stores were closed, saying the situation was "very fluid."
The closed stores remained closed as of press time Tuesday.