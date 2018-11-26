Students to pitch pop-up beauty bar business idea at Purdue Northwest's 1 Million Cups

Marketing students at Purdue University Northwest will pitch their business plan for a "pop-up" bar at a 1 Million Cups event in Hammond this week.
The students will pitch Hotsy Totsy, a "city-to-city pop-up beauty bar that allows women to have a night out away from the typical bar scene," to potential investors, local business people and the public at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The presentation will be at the Commercialization and Manufacturing Excellence Center, 7150 Indianapolis Blvd., Hammond.
It's part of CMEC's ongoing 1 Million Cups series, in which "Northwest Indiana entrepreneurs, innovators, startup founders, business leaders and inventors intersect at the crossroads of doing, making, networking and coffee."
More than 180 communities across the country host 1 Million Cups events, which are sponsored by the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation and intended to empower entrepreneurs to "bring big ideas to life" and give them "the tools and resources to break down barriers that stand in the way of starting and growing their businesses."
Past speakers have included multiple-device charging-pad developer Smartmat, healthcare software company Preferred Health, Nimbus, which developed headbands to track impacts to the head suffered during combat sports, and Mini Saver, which invented a device to get every last drop from a shampoo bottle.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.1millioncups.com/hammond.