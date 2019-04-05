18th Street Brewery named best brewpub in country by USA Today

The best brewpub in the United States of America is located right in the heart of Northwest Indiana, according to no less an authority than USA Today.
USA Today named 18th Street Brewery in Hammond the best brewpub in the country in its annual 10 Best Awards, which also conferred honors like Best Beer Scene, Best Beer Label, and Best Brewery Tour. It's a major distinction that could help bring more craft beer tourism to the Region.
"Indiana's 18th Street Brewery brews up several varieties of beer in their Hammond brewpub, including Imperial Blud Imperial Russian stout, Temporal Purgatory pale ale, Here Comes the Wolf old ale and Sex and Candy American IPA," USA Today said in the citation. "The brewpub also serves pub grub and dinner menus with house-baked bread and pastries."
Overlord Drew Fox's craft brewery won a popular vote online after it was selected as one of the top 20 brewpubs in the country by an expert panel that included award-winning critic Gary Monterosso, The Hop Review co-founder Jack Muldowney, Bon Beer Voyage CEO Ruth Berman, and world-renowned beer authority and award-winning journalist Dennis Malcolm Byron, who's also known as Ale Sharpton.
"With over 7,300 breweries in the country, we are completely shocked, humbled and honored to be recognized as America’s Best Brewpub of 2019 by USA Today’s Top 10," Fox said. "We would like to thank our amazing staff who, on a daily basis, takes pride in providing an amazing experience for our guests. We would also like to thank our fans from all over the country and the world who took the time to vote for us every day. This is a big deal for tourism for the cities of Hammond and Gary, Indiana. Both locations are flanked by major interstate and toll roads which allows easy access for drivers to reach our brewpubs to enjoy our awesome beers and food."
18th Street Brewery beat out Old Irving Brewing Co. in Chicago; Hopstix in Georgia; Ocean Beach Brewery in San Diego; Root Down Brewing Company in Pennsylvania; Orono Brewing Company in Maine; Urban Village Brewing Co. in Philadelphia; Torched Hop in Atlanta; Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats in coastal Delaware; and HighSide Brewing in Colorado, who rounded out the top 10.
"We aren't going to rest our laurels on this great honor," Fox said. "Instead, we are going to look for ways to improve upon everything we do to execute at the highest level possible. We don't have time at the moment to celebrate but I know we will at some point so our guests can share this moment with us."
USA Today specifically conferred the award on the brewpub at 5417 Oakley Ave. in downtown Hammond, which serves up gourmet food, barbecue, a monthly Burgers, Bourbon and Beers special, and acclaimed brews like the Fox and the Hunted, Disciple's Revenge, Here Comes the Reaper, Candi Crushable and Rise of the Angels.
18th Street Brewery also operates its original brewpub in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood, the spin-off Sour Note Brewing, and the award-winning 18th Street Distillery and Cocktail Lounge.
The craft brewery has earned a number of other honors, including being named the best new brewery in Indiana by RateBeer in 2013 and having its 18th Street's Hunter Vanilla Double Milk Stout recognized as one of the 50 best beers in America by Men's Journal.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: New Oberpfalz's Toad Storm Double IPA
New Oberpfalz Brewing specializes in German beers like doppelbock, kolsch and helles lager that bring a taste of Bavaria to downtown Griffith.
But it also satisfies craft beer drinkers’ seemingly insatiable thirst for hops with its Toad Storm Double IPA.
“Toad Storm was the first Double IPA that we brewed at New Oberpfalz. It was named for all of the dozens (if not hundreds) of toads that were living in and around the building during construction,” brewery owner Dan Lehnerer said. “We would walk through the vacant buildings each morning before work began and capture the toads and release them across the alley in a vacant lot.”
The well-hopped beer, which has been praised for a smooth and buttery taste, is available at New Oberpfalz’s taproom at 121 E. Main St. or in 22-ounce bombers throughout Northwest Indiana.
“The beer is brewed with a unique combination of German-grown new-age hops that lend notes of citrus and melon to the aroma,” Lehnerer said. “It is bitter and has a light sweetness in the finish. It was brewed for hop heads and those interested in toads.”
For more information, call (219) 513-9341 or visit newoberpfalz.com.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Pokro Brewing's Dwarven Assassin
Pokro Brewing’s Joe Pokropinski brews a variety of Belgian, English and European-style beers in a brewery with hand-made furniture and an Old World European feel.
The brewery at 311 N. Broad St. in Griffith, has many fine beers, including its signature Caveman Brown Ale and a Double Oaked Caveman. It also has a unique IPA with a distinctly Belgian flavor: Dwarven Assassin.
“Dwarven Assassin is unique because it’s a Belgian IPA made with Belgian Trappist yeast and Jarylo, a dwarf hop variety,” co-owner Robyn Pokropinski said. “Despite the large amount of hops used, it has a smooth, spicy hop finish, which appeals to IPA and non-IPA drinkers alike.”
The Belgian IPA boasts an ABV of 7.2 percent and 63 IBUs.
For more information, call (219) 924-7950 or visit pokrobrewing.com
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Burn 'Em Brewing's Kreamed Corn
Creamed corn doesn't seem like a natural ingredient for beer, but one local craft brewery was experimental enough to try it and has gotten rave reviews.
Burn 'Em Brewing at 718 Freyer Road in Michigan City often uses unorthodox ingredients like graham crackers, pureed kiwi, toasted coconut and ground cardamom. Reviewers have been effusive about the Kreamed Corn, saying it's a "crushable session beer" with an "awesome mouthfeel."
"Kreamed Corn is a pretty big deal to us," owner and brewer Rob Austin said. "We go above and beyond many breweries during our process because of the size we are, we're allowed to get a little weird. We make actual creamed corn (our own secret recipe) hours before we start brewing, and utilize the ingredient in our mashing process. This gives the beer a sweet corn taste in every sip, and as weird as it sounds, it has been known to be devastatingly addictive."
For more information, call (219) 210-3784 or visit burnembrewing.com.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: 3 Floyds' Zombie Dust
RateBeer.com's reviewers rate the 3 Floyds' intensely hopped and comic book-inspired Zombie Dust as one of the top 100 beers in the world, in the top 0.0016 percent of the more than 60,000 beers that were reviewed.
3 Floyds at 9750 Indiana Parkway in Munster is generally considered one of the best breweries in the world, but its Zombie Dust American Pale Ale is especially popular throughout Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area. It's usually sold out as soon as it arrives at liquor stores, and there's always a line when a new batch is made available at the brewpub.
"Zombie Dust is an ode to the new varietals of aromatic hops that microbrewers have been urging hop growers to grow," 3 Floyds owner Nick Floyd said. "Once hop growers only grew hops for macrobreweries just for bitterness value. Today, hops are back in many areas and many varieties. Citra is Zombie Dust's soul and a Dungeons and Dragons item."
For more information, call (219) 922-3565 or visit www.3floyds.com.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Crown Brewing's Special Forces IPA
In the late 19th century and early 20th century, Crown Point was home to a large regional brewery called Crown Brewing.
Crown Point residents Tim Walsh and Dave Bryan revived the name when they opened their craft brewery at 211 S. East St., near the Courthouse Square in 2008, which is way back when on the craft beer timeline.
Their flagship, the Special Forces IPA, has been praised for being "full-flavored" with a "bold citrus hop flavor."
"Our Special Forces IPA is our flagship offering that boasts a strong citrusy hop aroma from the seven hop additions of Cascade, Chinook, and CTZ," Crown Brewing's Zack Bryan said. "The name is derived from a local special forces hero and the allusion that the hops are the special force that is added to give the beer its great flavor."
Crown hops the IPA seven times during the boil, and dry-hops it to give the deep gold brew an intense hop flavor.
For more information, call (219) 663-4545 or visit crownbrewing.com.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Figure Eight Brewing's Ro Shampo
Figure Eight Brewing is a popular hangout spot in downtown Valparaiso that handcrafts award-winning beers with natural ingredients.
The craft brewery at 150 S. Washington St. is a place where people can wash down small plates, salads or flatbreads with flavorful beers like the Snake Pro Double IPA. The family friendly brewery serves lunch and dinner.
Its Ro Shampo, which is brewed with four hops and six malts, earns high marks on beer reviewing websites like RateBeer and BeerAdvocate.
"Ro Shampo is our hoppy Imperial Red Ale," owner Tom Uban said. "It has been one of Figure Eight's flagship brews since we opened in 2010 and is named after a stellar rock climb located in Kentucky's Red River Gorge Roadside crag. The label art for Ro associates three monkeys throwing Rock, Paper, Scissors with the beer, lending ever so much more fun to the package."
Figure Eight says the beer is well-balanced and evokes toffee, fine whiskey and cotton candy.
For more information, call (219) 477-2000 or visit figureeightbrewing.com.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Hunter's Brewing Threadsplitter
Walk into the Hunter's Brewing tap room and you are likely to find someone enjoying a cold glass of Threadsplitter beer.
The American IPA is the brewery's most popular beer, according to co-owners and brewers Justin Reisetter and Amy Gentry.
Threadsplitter is made with loads of Columbus hops, which gives this golden-colored IPA a strong resinous, dank hop flavor and aroma, they said. Hop-forward with a distinct lingering bitterness in the finish.
The beer has an alcohol by volume count of 6.8 percent and is available year round.
Hunter's Brewing has been open since February 2013 at 1535 S. Calumet Road in Chesterton and currently features nine taps. Most of the beers are available to go in howlers and growlers. Guest beers, ciders and wines are also featured.
Gentry said a kitchen was added in October and featuring a completely vegetarian menu of bar snacks, appetizers, soups and sandwiches.
Hunter's Brewing is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Windmill Brewing's Single Double Tripel
Justin Verburg, head brewer at Windmill Brewing in Dyer, came up with the name for the Single Double Tripel before he even made the beer.
His idea was for a single hop, double IPA, Belgian-style Tripel. The results were better than expected. The beer is now Windmill's best seller.
The Single Double Tripel is brewed with citra hops, Belgian candy sugar and a Belgian yeast for fermentation.
"Citra has really good fruit and floral notes without the harsh bitterness," said Verburg, a former homebrewer.
That's why it goes down remarkably smooth for a beer with 9 percent alcohol. It has notes of tropical and stone fruits on the nose, with a hint of banana and cloves. It finishes sweet with lots of fruit flavors.
Windmill Brewing, which opened in July, is at 2121 Gettler St. in Dyer. For more information, call (219) 440-2189 or visit windmillbrew.com.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Wildrose Brewing's Mornin' James
Coffee's great, and so is craft beer.
You can savor the flavor of both in a single snifter glass at Wildrose Brewing Co. at 1104 E. Main St. The seven-barrel brewer brews American-style beers that are often hoppy but are traditionally balanced so they don't just burst with bitterness.
Wildrose makes a well-liked Imperial Coffee Stout with a chocolaty overtone called, fittingly, Mornin' James. Karen DeJong, one of the owners, describes it as "a coffee-forward imperial stout brewed with freshly roasted Sumatra coffee."
The coffee beans are sourced locally, from Needmore Coffee Roasters in Chesterton.
"Mornin’ James is inspired by the dark strong coffee countless tradesmen and mill workers used to fill their Aladdin Stanley Thermos with to help them soldier through their hard day," said Dave DeJong, one of the owners. "Now that hot black sludge has gotten a cool makeover. Mornin’ James is a strong coffee stout brewed with the freshly roasted Sumatra coffee beans, dark chocolate and cacao nibs resulting in a dark, strong, delicious beverage ready to power you through anything your off day or evening by the fire can throw at you."
For more information, call (219) 595-5054 or visit www.wildrosebrewing.com.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: 3 Floyds' Gumballhead
One of the signature beers at Northwest Indiana's signature brewery is 3 Floyds Brewing Co.'s Gumballhead, an American wheat beer with a citrus finish. The session beer is brewed with Amarillo hops.
The beer is named in honor of the comic book cat created by Rob Syers. Gumballhead started as a seasonal beer in the summer but is now brewed year-round.
Gumballhead is brewed with red wheat, and has a lemony finish and notes of grapefruit, marmalade, peach and bubblegum. RateBeer has named Gumballhead the seventh-best wheat ale in the nation. It has an alcohol content of 5.6 percent.
3 Floyds is at 9750 Indiana Parkway in Munster. For more information, call (219) 922-3565 or visit www.3floyds.com.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Devil's Trumpet Brewing's My Ghetto
Devil’s Trumpet Brewing in Hobart brings it with the India Pale Ales.
The craft brewery at 8250 Utah St., just off U.S. 30, has a Make It a Cheeseburger IPA, the Space Caravan IPA and the Serum of Virtue Double IPA.
Then there’s of course its flagship, My Ghetto, which gets its name from how long the brewers spent plying their craft and how they considered the brewery a personal ghetto. The big hoppy beer boasts 100 IBUs and a grapefruit aroma.
“It packs a lot of flavor and aroma,” said Bob Lusin, chief brewing officer of quality control. “We hop it continuously with very aromatic hop varieties to achieve a very balanced and drinkable IPA. My Ghetto used to only be available in 22-ounce bottles.”
You don’t have to make it out to the Hobart taproom to try the IPA, which has been praised as a good beer for hop lovers.
“We recently started packaging it in 12-ounce six-packs, along with three other of our core beers,” Lusin said.
For more information, visit thedevilstrumpet.com or call (219) 576-7118.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Beltaine Scottish Ale
Beltaine Scottish Ale is the top-selling beer at Shoreline Brewery, 208 Wabash St.
"Rich in amber color, with strong malt flavors, a hint of caramel and very lightly hopped," the ale is named after the pagen festival in Scotland that celebrates the start of spring, according to the brewery.
The ale is the recipient of two silver medals at the World Beer Cup in the Scottish Ale category in 2006 and 2008 and a bronze medal in 2012.
Shoreline Brewery, which opened in 2005, offers 12 beers on tap and barrel-age series bottles in the dining room with the option of recapping to take the balance home.
"Our food menu is a nice balance of innovative dishes, and traditional fare you would expect to find in a brew pub," according to the brewery.
Shoreline Brewery is open from 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Crown Brewing's Industrial Porter
The Industrial Porter, one of the flagship beers at Crown Brewing, was the result of a homebrewing contest held at the Crown Point brewery shortly after it opened in 2008.
The winner, a homebrewer out of Milwaukee, came up with the name and recipe. It's been a hit at Crown Brewing ever since. In 2010, the beer placed third in the Brown Porter category at the World Beer Competition.
"The secret ingredient is the addition of flaked barley instead of malted barley," said Crown Brewmaster Steve Mazylewski. "This lends a little body and smoothness to the beer so it's not too harsh and astringent from the dark malts. It also has a little molasses added to the boil. It shows up in the flavor profile but might get hidden if you're not looking for it."
A bigger seller at the brewery at 211 S. East St. is the Java Porter, a mix of Industrial Porter and flavored cold-brew coffee. "Our most popular flavor is White Russian-flavored coffee," Mazylewski said. "Everybody calls it the Dude, after 'Big Lebowski.'"
For more information on Crown Brewing, call (219) 663-4545 or visit crownbrewing.com.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: 3 Floyds' Alpha King
Munster-based 3 Floyds Brewing Co. is a world-famous craft brewer. It has gotten that status in part due to its flagship beer, Alpha King.
The American Pale Ale has a caramel sweetness to go with a citrus hoppiness that gives it its distinct flavor. The website RateBeer recently named Alpha King the best in its class as well as one of the best beers in the world.
Times reporter Joseph Pete wrote that the beer is "so legendary that a brewing challenge at the Great American Beer Festival is named in its honor and a reviewer has said it could be the benchmark for reviewing American Pale Ales."
The beer is also the subject of a new comic book being put out by 3 Floyds and Image Comics. The series will follow the journey of the samurai warrior Alpha King.
Alpha King is 6.66 percent alcohol by volume. It is brewed with centennial, cascade and warrior hops.
Three Floyds is at 9750 Indiana Parkway in Munster. For more information, call (219) 922-3565 or visit www.3floyds.com.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Imperial Raspberry Ale
Shoreline Brewery has something special for beer drinkers with a sweet tooth.
Its Imperial Raspberry Ale is an old-style strong ale infused with fresh raspberries, with a delicate balance between sweet malts and tart fruits, according to the brewery.
The ale was winner of a gold medal at this year's Festival of Barrel Aged Beers, in the fruit beer category.
Shoreline Brewery, which opened in 2005, offers 12 beers on tap and barrel-age series bottles in the dining room with the option of recapping to take the balance home.
"Our food menu is a nice balance of innovative dishes, and traditional fare you would expect to find in a brew pub," according to the brewery.
Shoreline Brewery is open 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Hunter's Brewing Khao Hom Mali
The local Hunter Brewing describes its Khao Hom Mali Cream Ale as its take on a classic American style.
The ale is brewed with jasmine rice, which lends light sweetness and a pleasant floral note, according to co-owners and brewers Justin Reisetter and Amy Gentry.
The beer has an alcohol by volume count of 5.4 percent and is available on a rotating basis.
Hunter's Brewing has been open since February 2013 at 1535 S. Calumet Road in Chesterton and currently features nine taps. Most of the beers are available to go in howlers and growlers. Guest beers, ciders and wines are also featured.
Gentry said a kitchen was added in October and featuring a completely vegetarian menu of bar snacks, appetizers, soups and sandwiches.
Hunter's Brewing is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: St. John Malt Brothers' Hesperidium
You can find 16-ounce cans of St. John Malt Brothers’ Hesperidium at many bars and liquor stores throughout the Region.
If you haven’t tried the American IPA that has a strong but not too bitter 60 IBUs, you should. Herperidium goes down smooth with a floral aroma and a malty finish.
The “killer craft beer,” which is also available at the brewery at 9575 Wicker Ave. in St. John, has a citrus flavor with notes of grapefruit, and is easier on the pocketbook than canned beer from several other local craft breweries.
“Hespiridium is a very malt-forward India Pale ale, made with tons of Centennial and Citra Hops,” St. John Malt Brothers owner James Estry said. “This IPA delivers a seriously refreshing citrus welcome and finishes with a sinfully smooth IPA finish. The extra gain sugars of this IPA seriously reduces the finishing hop bite.”
For more information, call (219) 627.4294 or visit www.sjmaltbros.com.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Crown Brewing's Region Red
Crown Brewing's Region Red is one of the only — if not the only — beer in the Region with "region" in the title.
The brewery at 211 S. East St. has made red ales periodically since its founding in 2008, but made the first one with the name Region Red last year.
"When we brewed it, we added more hops to the brew to make it more of a red IPA, with great results," said Crown brewmaster Steve Mazylewski. "We wanted to make it more of an aggressive hoppy beer. Those are the trends nowadays with all the craft beers."
Region Red is dry-hopped for additional flavor and aroma, and uses caramel malts that give it a coffee-like sweetness, which balances out the hoppiness.
The seasonal beer pops up on the menu whenever Crown Brewing has an empty tank to play around with, Mazlewski said.
For more information on Crown Brewing, call (219) 663-4545 or visit crownbrewing.com.
50 Beers of the South Shore: 18th Street Brewing's Cockfight
18th Street Brewery has been taking over the Region with taprooms in Gary's Miller neighborhood and now Hammond, and 22-ounce bombers and six-packs are available at retailers across Northwest Indiana.
The award-winning brewery has many fine and celebrated beers, including off-the-beaten-path offerings like sours. Drew Fox's craft brewery, which was named best new brewery in the state by RateBeer when it first opened, makes a fine farmhouse ale or saison called Cockfight. It's so-called because its earthy, barnyard aroma evokes “a good, old-fashioned day on the farm with the chickens.”
“Cockfight is a beautiful bright, complex farmhouse,” Fox said. “A lot of our customers love this beer because its 5.3 percent ABV and really because it screams spring and summer. It's great for the beach, concerts and backyard barbecues, pairs great with any food. But especially seafood, Thai food and a beautiful summer salad.”
18th Street has locations at 5725 Miller Ave. in Gary and at 5417 Oakley Ave. in Hammond.
For more information, call Hammond at (219) 803.0820 or Gary at (219) 939.8802, or visit 18thstreetbrewery.com.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Sum Nug India Pale Ale
Shoreline Brewery has something special for IPA fans.
Its Sum Nug India Pale Ale combines two hops — summit and nugget — to produce an American-style IPA with a very hoppy nose and taste, making a nice malty balance to smooth out the back end of the beer, according to the brewery.
The beer became an instant favorite at the Shoreline Brewery.
Shoreline Brewery, which opened in 2005, offers 12 beers on tap and barrel-age series bottles in the dining room with the option of recapping to take the balance home.
"Our food menu is a nice balance of innovative dishes and traditional fare you would expect to find in a brew pub," according to the brewery.
Shoreline Brewery is open from 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Four Fathers Brewing's Sloth Loves Chunk
"It's almost like drinking a candy bar."
That's how Four Fathers Brewing co-owner Colin Oswald describes Sloth Loves Chunk, a double milk stout brewed with caramel, peanut and cocoa nibs.
It's sweet from the caramel, bitter from the chocolate and gets a nutty character from the peanut.
"It's very creamy and smooth," he said. "It does not taste like a 10 percent ABV beer. It's definitely an easy drinker."
The name is easy to remember, too.
Oswald, who owns the brewery with his wife, Kim, and Jason and Beth Lacny, said they wanted to make a Baby Ruth beer.
Who can forget the scene in "Goonies" where Sloth gives Chunk a candy bar and says, "Baby Ruth"?
"We like that movie," Oswald said.
Sloth Loves Chunk was released Friday. It had been about six months since the previous release, he said.
For more information about Four Fathers Brewing or where Sloth Loves Chunk and its other beers are distributed, visit http://fourfathersbrewing.com or call (219) 464-9712.
The tap room at 1555 W. Lincolnway in Valparaiso is open Thursday through Sunday.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Ironwood's Beneficence
Ironwood Brewing Co.'s Beneficence is the "hoppiest beer of its offerings," according to owner Barb Kehe.
Kehe opened Ironwood at 6 Roosevelt Road in 2013 as a tasting room/bar facility. At anytime, she has nine brews, made on site, on tap.
Beneficence is an American India Pale Ale made with centennial, citra and galaxy hops. It has a 6.2 percent ABV (alcohol by volume) and over 100 IBU (international bitterness units) rating.
"It is a well-balanced American IPA with a lot of citrus-type fruit flavors and an aroma that smells wonderful," Kehe said.
The beer is named after her "grandpuppy," she said, which is named after the Beneficence statue at Ball State University, where her son attended college. Kehe said she had wanted to open up a craft brewery for 20 or 25 years and did so after her son went to college.
The brewery is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 2 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Hunter's Brewing Mild Child
Anyone can appreciate a Mild Child and you can get yours at the local Hunter's Brewing.
The southern English brown ale features smooth chocolaty malt sweetness with notes of caramel and toasted biscuit, according to co-owners and brewers Justin Reisetter and Amy Gentry.
The ale has an alcohol by volume count of 6 percent and is available on a rotating basis.
Hunter's Brewing has been open since February 2013 at 1535 S. Calumet Road in Chesterton and currently features nine taps. Most of the beers are available to go in howlers and growlers. Guest beers, ciders and wines also are featured.
Gentry said a kitchen was added in October and features a completely vegetarian menu of bar snacks, appetizers, soups and sandwiches.
Hunter's Brewing is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Byway Brewing's 1871 Conflagration
Byway Brewing at 2825 Carlson Drive hasn't been open long, but the people who opened the venture have a solid knowledge of what makes a good beer and restaurant.
Munster resident Dave Toth and Chicagoan Tom Duszynski, who brewed their first beer together in 1997, and restaurateur Branko Sajn also knew enough to hire Master Brewer Patrick Jones. Jones previously worked with Gordon Biersch Brewing in Colorado and Triumph Brewing in Philadelphia.
A featured beer is 1871 Conflagration — a red ale named after the Great Chicago Fire. It is described as a medium-bodied brew with a balance of caramel malts and Cascade hops. The beer starts off smooth, and Jones notes that the hops provide a mix of grapefruit and pine flavors.
The caramel maltiness will go with many of the roasted meats featured on the menu, he said. At the same time, the hoppiness of the beer pairs well with the spicy items, such as the smoked chili mayo found in the Byway BLT, he said.
"The smoked chili mayor holds up well with the pop from the hops," Jones said.
For more information, call (219) 844-5468 or visit www.bywaybrewing.beer
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Burn 'Em Brewing Pale Alement
Burn ‘Em Brewing’s slogan is “comfort the disturbed, disturb the comfortable.”
The experimental Michigan City craft brewery at 718 Freyer Road has a crisp extra pale ale that will comfort anyone, whether comfortable or disturbed. Pale Alement is a smooth, citrusy pale ale that’s very sessionable at 5.6 ABV and 38 IBUs.
It’s a departure from some of Burn ‘Em’s more extreme beers, which can feature novel ingredients like graham crackers and creamed corn.
“Pale Alement is our light-bodied Centennial-hopped pale ale with a crisp bitter finish,” said Rob Austin with Burn ‘Em Brewing. “Refreshing and satisfying on the palate, it’s definitely a year-round crusher.”
Online reviewers have praised Pale Alement as smooth and mild with a strong hop aroma.
For more information, visit burnembrewing.com or call (219) 210-3784.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Ironwood Brewing Co.'s Commodore Porter
Ironwood Brewing Co. describes itself as "a place where fans of craft beer can meet for stimulating conversation and a couple of great brews."
The Valparaiso-based craft brewery opened in 2013 and features several beers. One year-round beer to take note of is the Commodore Porter. This brew is best described as a robust porter with a 5.1 ABV.
The beer is named for Commodore David Porter, Porter County's namesake.
"It's a nice, dark, malty beer," owner Barb Kehe said. "It's not real roasty, but some porters are."
Kehe went on to explain that the Commodore Porter has chocolate notes, which make it real easy to drink.
"It's one of my best-sellers," she said.
Ironwood Brewing is at 6 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso. It's open from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 2 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays.
For more information, visit ironwoodbrewing.beer or call (219) 405-4644.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Byway Brewing'S ChiPA
Given the huge popularity of India Pale Ales, who would have thought it would have taken until 2016 until a craft brewery came up with the seemingly obviously ChiPA?
Byway Brewing at 2825 Carlson Drive in Hammond took that name to describe its 50 IBU IPA, which includes Horizon, Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe, Calypso, Lemondrop, Apollo, Amarillo and Chinook hops.
"It's a very sessionable IPA with 6.5 ABV," said Dave Toth, one of the owners. "It's somewhat pale and has intended haze from the dry hops. It has a medium body, smooth bitterness and tons of hoppy aroma."
Brewer Patrick Jones, who's won several Great American Beer Festival Awards, came up with that hops mix when he was brewing on the East Coast.
"There's a nice array of hops," Toth said. "It shows the diversity."
Byway Brewing is going to brew a new batch of ChiPA this Friday with chico yeast that's used in Alchemist's Heady Topper.
"We wanted to use chico yeast because it has a better quality," he said. "It will lend a whole new attitude to the beer."
For more information, call (219) 844-5468 or visit www.bywaybrewing.beer
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: New Oberpfalz Brewing's Helles Lager
Described as pale, straw-colored and malty with a distinct lager finish, New Oberpfalz Brewing's Helles Lager is the brewery's flagship lager.
Daniel A. Lehnerer opened the brewery at 121 E. Main St. with his wife, Jennifer, in January 2015.
According to Lehnerer, the lager is "an easy drinking beer. A beer for the masses."
"We are pretty evenly split between ales and lagers," Lehnerer said, "but Helles stands out as one of our best-sellers."
Lehnerer said the brewery always likes to have it on draft in the tap room because it appeals to so many people. It is also currently available on draft at Bridges Scoreboard Bar & Grill, Doc's BBQ in Dyer, and at Karma Cigar Bar in Merrillville.
"Other draft customers bring it in as they can," Lehnerer said. He said it is also sold in 22-ounce bottles at independent liquor stores all over Lake and Porter County.
For more information, visit www.newoberpfalz.com or call (312) 841-1173.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Four Fathers Brewing's Dr. Terminus
Dr. Terminus is named for a corrupt traveling salesman, but the beer's fans like what Four Fathers Brewing is selling.
The citrus-forward, medium-body American pale ale is "very smooth" and made exclusively with hops from Howe Farms in Crown Point, Four Fathers co-owner Colin Oswald said.
Oswald said he and co-owner Jason Lacny were ecstatic when Howe Farms agreed to work with them to make a special blend of hops for the beer.
"You tell people, 'These hops are from Crown Point,' and they're like, 'Oh, really?'" he said. "It's a really nice selling feature."
Using locally grown hops also saves on transportation costs, he said.
Dr. Terminus got its name from the movie "Pete's Dragon," Oswald said. In the movie about a boy and his dragon, Dr. Terminus is a traveling salesman peddling a magical tonic.
Lacny came up with the name, Oswald said.
"He just out of the blue said, 'I want to call a beer Dr. Terminus,' and that's how it came to be."
Dr. Terminus is currently in distribution. For information about Four Fathers Brewing and where its beers are distributed, visit http://fourfathersbrewing.com or call (219) 464-9712.
The tap room at 1555 W. Lincolnway in Valparaiso is open Thursday through Sunday.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Bulldog Brewing's Downtime Wheat
Imagine the satisfaction of drinking a cold American wheat beer after a long day at the steel mill.
Bulldog Brewery created Downtime Wheat with the intent of giving blue-collar workers an adult beverage they could enjoy after a long day at work, said Kevin Clark, one of the three co-founders. The beer's artwork even has a steam whistle meant to represent the end of the work day.
Downtime Wheat is the brewery's flagship beer, which is unfiltered with yeast and citrus notes. Clark said that makes it a light and easy-to-drink craft beer with an ABV of 5.5 percent.
"It's something nice and light," he said. "As soon as you get out of work, you run to the bar when the whistle blows and have a Downtime Wheat."
Most of the brewery's customers are steelworkers, Clark said. The founders of the brewery all work in industry-related jobs.
He recommends the beer be paired with the brewery's pub burger that is served on a pretzel bun. Downtime Wheat is also available as part of the $3 draft specials on Sundays.
Bulldog Brewery, which has been open for nearly five years, is at 1409 119th St., in Whiting. It's open from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, the bar is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Four Fathers Brewing's Western Sunrise
After watching an atomic bomb test in a remote Pacific location, an onlooker said it resembled a western sunrise.
Four Fathers Brewing's Western Sunrise is a "very expressive" India pale ale made with Brettanomyces, a wild yeast, co-owner Colin Oswald said.
It's one of the beers in the Valparaiso brewery's Atomic series of IPAs.
Brettanomyces gives the beer a tropical fruit character, with notes of pineapple and peach. It has a bright aroma, mouth feel and flavor.
"It's got a very balanced bitterness," Oswald said. "It's actually very hoppy, but the bitterness doesn't last on your tongue too long."
Four Fathers uses a Pilsner malt, which is clean and doesn't offer a lot of flavors, and a combination of Citra, Galaxy and Columbus hops, he said.
Four Fathers doesn't distribute Western Sunrise, but often has it in its tap room at 1555 W. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. It should be available in mid-May, said Oswald, who owns the brewery with wife Kim, Jason Lacny and Lancy's wife, Beth.
The tap room is open Thursday through Sunday. For information about Four Fathers, visit http://fourfathersbrewing.com or call (219) 464-9712.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Wildrose Brewing's Big Sexy
Wildrose Brewing's Big Sexy has big appeal.
The American-style pale ale made exclusively with citra hops is the Griffith brewery's best seller, brewer and co-owner Kevin Krippel said.
Citra hops are in high demand nationally and give Big Sexy a citrus character, he said.
Co-owner Tony Nicola developed the recipe before Wildrose opened its doors in March 2015, when the brewers were working out of their garages.
The beer got its name because Nicola's nickname is Big Sexy, Krippel said. It's 6 percent ABV and 60 IBU.
Big Sexy is available at Wildrose Brewing, 1104 East St., Griffith, or at local restaurants such as Doc's Smokehouse and Craft Bar in Dyer, Burgerhaus in Schererville and Brewfest in Highland.
Wildrose is planning a first anniversary celebration May 28. For more information about the party, tap room hours and its beers, go to www.wildrosebrewing.com, call (219) 595-5054 or email sm@wildrosebrewing.com.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Ironwood Brewing Co.'s W3
Valparaiso's Ironwood Brewing Co. describes its beers as "true-to-style with an occasional twist."
That includes their American wheat beer, the W3 (Wizard, Wand, Wheat). The name is W3 because the tap handle is a wizard wand.
"Wizard, wheat, wand," owner Barb Kehe said. "Thus we have W3."
At a 5 ABV, this wheat beer is flavored with lemongrass and ginger and is light in body and color.
Kehe added that the ginger notes give it a fresh finish.
"It's an excellent summer beer," she said. "It's great on the deck or the patio back here (at Ironwood Brewing)."
Ironwood Brewing is at 6 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso. It's open from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 2 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays.
For more information, visit ironwoodbrewing.beer or call (219) 405-4644.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Byway Brewing's Goldblatz
If you are dipping your toes into the craft beer scene, Goldblatz could be your introduction to Byway Brewing.
Master Brewer Patrick Jones said the golden ale is meant to be an introduction to the brewery's other craft beers.
"This is our tip of the hat," he said.
Goldblatz is a light beer that is meant to be crisp and mildly fruity. He described it as a good seasonal beer. It's made with horizon and glacier hops and has a 5 percent ABV.
The craft beer was named Goldblatz as a play on words between a brand of beers and the Goldblatt's Department Store that was once located in downtown Hammond.
Jones said Goldblatz is paired well with the restaurant's daily salad or cheese curds.
Byway Brewing is at 2825 Carlson Drive in Hammond. It's open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, the taproom is open from 11:30 a.m. to midnight.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Route 2 Brews' Psychotic Blonde
Route 2 Brews’ Psychotic Blonde is a light, full-bodied blonde ale with a mild malt-forward complexity.
Based in Lowell, the small-production microbrewery on the edge of farm country brews this hyper-local hybrid blonde ale with hops from Howe Farms in Crown Point.
Founded by hobby brewer Christopher Fast and opened in fall 2014, Route 2 Brews is committed to quality as it expands to local liquor stores, restaurants and taverns, Fast said.
Route 2 Brews beers are available in the Region from Highland to Lowell in Lake County, and east to Porter in Porter County.
Its evolving tasting room also offers a cozy atmosphere.
Route 2 Brews is at 141 Harding Drive in Lowell.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Wildrose Brewing's Mad Cow
It's creamy with a nice, light coconut finish.
Wildrose Brewing's Mad Cow milk stout is fermented with fresh coconut and has a "good, smooth back end," co-owner Kevin Krippel said.
Mad Cow, which is 6.5 ABV and 35 IBU, was created by Wildrose co-owners David and Karen DeJong.
The couple have been making it since before March 2015, when Wildrose opened the doors at its brew pub at 1104 East St. in Griffith, Krippel said.
Mad Cow is available at the brew pub or at local restaurants such as Doc's Smokehouse and Craft Bar in Dyer, Burgerhaus in Schererville and Brewfest in Highland.
Wildrose is planning a first anniversary celebration May 28. For more information about the party, tap room hours and its beers, go to www.wildrosebrewing.com, call (219) 595-5054 or email sm@wildrosebrewing.com.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Saint John Malt Brothers' Bolder Burnt Bottom Brown
Described as light enough to be enjoyed year-round, Saint John Malt Brothers' Bolder Burnt Bottom Brown is one of the brewery's most popular beers.
"Chocolaty English malt and deeply caramelized (burnt) brown sugar with subtle hops combine to provide a flavor-packed English brown ale that is sweet, smooth, easy to drink and finishes delightfully smoky," said Jim Estry, president of Saint John Malt Brothers Inc.
Esty said the burnt part of the name came about because of a fortuitous accident in the making of the beer. He said during the brewing process, the wort, or unfermented beer, was accidentally burned. At first, he said, they thought the beer was ruined. When they tried it, however, they found out it tasted great.
"It's got that really great smoky flavor that a lot of people really enjoy," he said.
According to Esty, the beer, also known as 4B, can be found at more than 200 locations, including bars and liquor stores, in northern and central Indiana. It is also available at the brewing company's tasting room at 9575 Wicker Ave. There are 14 different beers on tap at the facility, including a Belgian tripel, a lager, a blond ale, a black IPA plus three other IPAs, and two barrel-aged beers.
For more information, call (219) 627-4294 or visit www.sjmaltbros.com.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Route 2 Brews' Munkey Junk
Any microbrewery worth its salt had better have an IPA on its roster. Call it an unwritten rule.
Route 2 Brews' Christopher Fast wasn't about to ignore it. And thus the Lowell-based brewmaster came up with his first IPA, Munkey Junk, within two months of opening up shop at 141 Harding Drive in the winter of 2014.
"I wanted a true West Coast-style tongue scraper," Fast said.
It took a couple of batches to get Munkey Junk right, but the addition of local hops from Howe Farms in Crown Point was the final stroke that brought everything together. Throw in a memorable name conjured up by Fast's wife, Gwendolyn, and Route 2 had itself an instant hit.
"In terms of bitterness it is our hoppiest beer," said Fast, who has since added two other IPAs — Stacked and Devil's Pride — to the Route 2 menu. "A lot of our beers are really balanced and this tends to be more on the bitter side. ... It’s a pain in the butt to brew, just because of all the hops we throw into it, but it’s one of my personal favorites."
For more about Route 2 Brews, visit route2brewery.com.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Pokro Brewing's CAMMIT
Chamomile — a flower that's used to treat everything from hay fever to insomnia — isn't just for tea anymore.
It's the key ingredient in the popular CAMMIT wheat beer at Pokro Brewing Co. at 311 N. Broad St. in Griffith. It was so popular it ended up on tap permanently, so you can grab a pint or a growler anytime at the brewpub.
"CAMMIT is a light, refreshing Belgian witbier brewed with dried chamomile flowers," co-owner Robyn Pokropinski said. "It started out as a seasonal offering last summer, but it quickly sold out, and our customers kept asking for it even as the weather cooled down, so we now offer it year-round."
Pokro specializes in Belgian beer, and its CAMMIT is a refreshing summery ale made with a lot of wheat in the mash. An online reviewer praised the witbier with a 5 percent ABV as "a very nice beer" for its "great balance" and "floral lemon wheat malt aroma."
For more information, visit pokrobrewing.com or call (219) 924-7950.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: St. John Malt Brothers' Hoperidium
Saint John Malt Brothers at 9575 Wicher Ave. in St. John has an IPA with an intense flavor that's available in cans around the Region.
“Hoperidium is our next generation Citra IPA,” Saint John Malt Brothers President James Estry said. “Multiple dry hopping with huge quantities of Citra hops, give this IPA an intense citrus aroma. The well-balanced malt beer makes for easy drinking and the intense grapefruit — and at the end gives you a refreshing finish."
The secret's in the hops.
"It’s important to note that this beer contains no fruit," Estry said. "All of the citrus flavors and aromas are provided solely from the hops. This beer recent won a blind taste test competition where it went up against 32 hoppy Indiana beers, including some well-known varieties.”
Hoperidium isn't a beer to be taken lightly, Estry said.
“At 70 IBUs and a 7.2 percent ABV, this India Pale Ale is certainly one to be reckoned with,” he said.
For more information, visit sjmaltbros.com or call (219) 627-4294.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: New Oberpfalz's HopWagen IPA
New Oberpfalz, the German-themed brewery in downtown Griffith, keeps it local, shipping in hops from a neighboring state instead of all the way from the Pacific Northwest.
“HopWagen IPA is a true American IPA,” said New Oberpfalz owner Dan Leherner said. “It is made with 100 percent North American malt and hops grown in Hickory Corners, Michigan, near Saugatuck. It is moderately bitter as many IPAs are, but it has a floral and fruity aroma and a smooth, clean finish. It is an easy drinking, full-flavored IPA.”
The 7.1 ABV IPA was named HopWagen after a talk Leherner had with his brewer. To wit:
“Me: ‘Johnny, what do you want this IPA to be? Fruity? Floral? Palate-wrecking hop bomb?’
John: ‘We already have a pallet wrecking hop bomb. We need a hop delivery vehicle.’
‘A hop semi? A hop ship?’
‘No, something smaller.’
‘Like a Volkswagen? A HopWagen?’ "
For more information, call (219) 513.9341 or visit www.newoberpfalz.com.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Burn 'Em Brewing's MCA
Northwest Indiana craft breweries make many fine India Pale Ales, and Burn ‘Em Brewing in Michigan City is no exception.
The craft brewery at 718 Freyer Road is known for creative, adventurous beers like a Belgian Wit brewed with coriander, cystallized ginger and rose petals, but it also makes a quaffable IPA with citrusy flavors and moderate bitterness.
“MCA is our tribute India Pale Ale brewed for the last business that occupied our building, Michigan City Associates — hence the construction theme on the can,” said Rob Austin with Burn ‘Em Brewing. “It’s a light-bodied ale with refreshing bitterness and notes of mango and grapefruit. A true IPA lover’s IPA.”
The 6.8 ABV IPA has a fruity taste and has won praise online for a “nice sweet-bitter balance” and its “medium-bodied mouthfeel.” It’s available in cans throughout Northern Indiana.
For more information, visit burnembrewing.com or call (219) 210-3784.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Pokro Brewing's Caveman Ale
Some of the best things are discovered by accident.
Such was the case with Pokro Brewing Co.’s Caveman Ale, a smoky brown ale that was the product of a camping trip more than a decade ago.
“We had a stronger porter, and we actually mixed our bourbon with it while we were camping, and it tasted really good,” said Joe Pokropinski, founder of Pokro Brewing and hirsute inspiration for the Caveman name.
Obviously, the addition of the bourbon made it a little too potent for the average drinker. Thus, Pokropinski decided convert it into a brown ale. The result was a product that has been part of the Pokro stable for more than 13 years, dating back to when the former metal fabricator was frothing up brews in his own home.
The Griffith-based brewery will celebrate its first year at its 311 N. Broad St. location from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday with a “1st Beer-iversary Bash.” Caveman will no doubt be front and center at the celebration.
“It’s a robust brown ale, with a hint of smoke to it. We age it with oak chips ... it helps give it a little drier, more complex finish,” Pokropinski said. “It’s always really consistent, has a good, solid fanbase.”
For more information on Pokro Brewing, visit pokrobrewing.com.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Route 2 Brews' Devil's Pride
Football is big in this town. So the beer that draws its name from gridiron Lowell High School Red Devils had better be big, too.
Devil's Pride at Route 2 Brews is a dangerously and devilishly smooth Imperial IPA with soft peach, citrus and pine aromas.
"It will creep up on you," said brewmaster Christopher Fast, who opened Route 2 Brews about a year and a half ago at 141 Harding Drive.
Fast said most batches of Devil's Pride average about 10.1 percent ABV.
"You can't taste it and you have to pace yourself with it," he said. "But it is very flavorful. It's one of my favorite beers and she sells out quick. I can't keep it in stock."
That's because of small batch-making, Fast said, although he's planning to upgrade the brewing system to keep up with demands, especially for Devil's Pride and his other IPAs like Munkey Junk and Stacked.
Route 2 Brews also can be found on tap at various bars and restaurants in Lake County as well as for purchase at about half a dozen liquor stores. During one purchase of Devil's Pride by this reporter at Lowell Liquors, the clerk simply said, "This is a good beer."
For more about Route 2 Brews, visit route2brewery.com.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: 95ate5's High Five
95ate5 Brew Pub has been offering an eclectic menu of beverages and culinary specialties since it opened in early 2015.
Owned by The Mix family, with Bill Mix in the role of general manager, the pub is housed on the premises of Comfort's Catering and is located on Industrial Drive.
Mix said local and regional craft beers are in the spotlight. Brews made on the premises will regularly be introduced at the pub. The inaugural beer to emerge from the brewery is High Five.
"We've been serving that since January," said Mix. "It's our first in-house brew."
Mix said the aim with the brewery was to start out small. "We're brewing for in-house consumption, not master brewing."
High Five is a Citra Hopped IPA with 5.5 percent ABV and 50 IBU. Mix described the beer as a light session IPA.
"It has the bitterness of grapefruit, sweetness of peach and it's a mild hoppy beer," he said. Mix added High 5 is a collaboration between him and friends Rich Lager and Jim Green, who all have an interest in home brewing.
Mix said he's looking to expand the brew pub's beer menu in creative ways.
'We plan to have a home brew club and also want to sell one-off home brews," he said.
At 95ate5 Brew Pub, Mix said, he plans on offering various educational opportunities in the future and stresses they'll continue to provide beer for "every day and every person."
To learn more about the brew pub, visit 95ate5.com.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Bulldog Brewing's Industrial Harbor IPA
Bulldog Brewing's motto is "craft beer for hardworking people," and that's reflected in its Industrial Harbor IPA.
It's the main India Pale Ale and second most popular beer overall at the craft brewery at 1409 119th St. in Whiting. Owner Kevin Clark, who's a steelworker, was looking for a name that reflected how India Pale Ales were shipped to British troops in India, while tying it the Region's industrial heritage.
He settled on Industrial Harbor, a nod to the Indiana Harbor and Ship Canal between the former Inland and Youngstown steel mills in East Chicago, which is depicted on the label art.
"The mills use that harbor, the refinery uses the harbor," he said. "It goes all the way back to Safety-Kleen, and reflects our industrial might."
Clark said the IPA, one of many the brewery brews, has a maltiness and hoppiness that pairs well with the brewpub's burgers and spicy buffalo wings, which are dressed with a house-made habanero sauces made with dry habaneros.
"It's big and malty with a nice red color," he said. "We roast it with English Noble Hops. It's got a 8 ABV and 70 IBUs. It's our No. 2 beer after Downtime Wheat."
For more information, visit bulldogbrewingco.com or call (219) 655.5284.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Devil's Trumpet's Night Goat
Most craft beer enthusiasts probably appreciate other finely crafted beverages, like single-origin artisan coffee that's locally roasted by people who really know their coffee.
Devil's Trumpet Brewing at 8250 Utah St. in Hobart brews an oatmeal stout with Dark Matter Coffee, one of the most well-regarded coffee roasters in Chicago.
"We all love coffee here at Devil's Trumpet," chief brewing officer Bob Lusin said. "Night Goat is an extension of our love of coffee. Night Goat is our full-bodied oatmeal stout that we finish with a hefty amount of lactose sugar. After fermentation we add a generous amount of Dark Matter Coffee out of Chicago that we cold brew in house ourselves."
Night Goat is bottled and available in six packs at the taproom and throughout the Region.
"The combination of malt, lactose sugar and coffee work very well together to make a full-bodied sessionable coffee stout that comes in at 5.5 percent ABV," Lusin said.
For more information, visit thedevilstrumpet.com or call (219) 576-7118.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Bulldog Brewing's Roby Red Ale
Caramel malts and English hops give Bulldog Brewing Co.'s Roby Red Ale its robust flavor. And a long-gone, one-mile dirt track off of Indianapolis Boulevard gives the beer its name.
The medium-bodied red rye ale is named for the Roby Speedway, which held races from 1920 to 1936 on a track between 108th and 112th streets, west of Indianapolis Boulevard and just east of the Hammond/Chicago border.
"We like names that have something to do with the area," brewmaster Kevin Clark said.
Roby Red is 6.5 percent ABV. "It has a hoppy character," Clark said. The ale goes well with some of the bolder food at Bulldog's restaurant, like the buffalo chicken wings and sirloin steak, he said.
Roby Red is a staple brew at the nearly 5-year-old Bulldog Brewing, 1409 119th St. in Whiting.
The pub and restaurant open at 11 a.m. daily. The pub is open until midnight Sunday through Thursday and until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant closes at 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Visit www.bulldogbrewingco.com for more information.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Pokro Brewing's Race Cars & Unicorns
Pokro Brewing Company's Race Cars & Unicorns is a hoppy IPA with notes of citrus and a slogan that helps explain its unique name: "Race cars, unicorns and beer — everything that will make you smile in one glass."
The well-received brew has become one of Pokro's staples, owner Joe Pokropinski said.
The beer's name emerged during "one of those all night brew sessions," Pokropinski explained. "It was about 4 in the morning ... we wanted something that makes people happy."
Race Cars & Unicorns is 7.6 percent alcohol by volume, and at 74 IBUs "it's pretty hoppy." But the focus is the flavor, and the orange and tangerine finish, he said.
In addition to being a regular at the brewery, Race Cars & Unicorns has also been on tap at restaurants including Tomato Bar and Doc's Smokehouse & Craft Bar.
Pokro Brewing, which recently celebrated its first anniversary, is located at 311 Broad St. in Griffith. It's open from 4 to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 12 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 12 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Visit www.pokrobrewing.com or call (219) 924-7950 for more information, and check Pokro's Facebook page for specials and event announcements.
50 Craft Beers of the South Shore: Twisted K-8's Buccaneer's Fear
Buccaneer's Fear is one of Twisted K-8 brewmaster Michael Boshaw's favorites among all the beers he brews.
"It is a very smooth beer despite the high alcohol content of around 11 percent," Boshaw said of the Belgian Imperial Stout.
The dark brew carries notes of chocolate and vanilla. "The Belgian yeast gives it a unique flavor for a stout," Boshaw said.
Twisted K-8 Brewing was established in 2013 by Kate and Michael Boshaw. It's located at 610 Monroe St. in downtown LaPorte.
Twisted K-8 is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Visit twistedk-8.com, call (219) 369-6279 or visit Twisted K-8's Facebook page for more information.