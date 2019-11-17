MERRILLVILLE — Dilapidated structures from the former Carriage House business are expected to be torn down in the coming months after the town has gained control of the majority of the property.
The Carriage House area at 73rd Avenue and Madison Street is made up of three parcels.
Town Councilman Jeff Minchuk said Merrillville has acquired two of them and Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff is working to obtain the third lot “as we speak.”
Council President Richard Hardaway said the last owner of the long-vacant property transferred the two lots to Merrillville.
On the parcels are structures that were once used for the Carriage House business. They were neglected for years, which resulted in them becoming eyesores at the intersection.
The third lot, which has an empty dwelling on it, was involved in a Lake County tax sale. The last owner didn’t have the authority to transfer the deed for that parcel, but it’s possible Merrillville could work with county officials to acquire it.
“We’re hopeful to get that one,” Hardaway said.
The town is making plans to raze the structures on the two lots Merrillville controls. The municipality also would tear down the vacant house on the third parcel if the town obtains it.
Hardaway said Merrillville will work with the Lake County Community Economic Development Department to use Community Development Block Grant funding for the demolition. Svetanoff said the structures could be razed in the spring.
Town leaders have long been concerned with the condition of the Carriage House area because of the lack of attention it has received.
The council last heard a proposal for development at the site in 2017. At that time, a person was interested in building a gas station there, but the council denied a special exception sought for that project. The panel indicated the proposed use wasn’t a good fit for that area.
It’s possible Merrillville could attempt to sell the land for new development after the structures are leveled, but no final decisions have been made about that issue.
This won’t be the first time Merrillville has acquired property near the 73rd Avenue and Madison Street intersection to raze a vacant eyesore.
The town last year demolished the former Old Mill restaurant after that building became unsafe because of years of neglect.
Merrillville will use the Old Mill site as greenspace because the property isn’t suitable for new development.