U.S. Steel announced at least $750 million in investment in Gary Works in what's being hailed as a "Renaissance" for the mill.
The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker pledged to spend at least $750 million over the next five years to revitalize assets at Gary Works. Company and government officials said the major investment would help preserve the 3,800 good-paying steelworker jobs there, and potentially help ensure the mill the city of Gary was originally developed around would last another 100 years.
“We are pleased to be making this significant investment at Gary Works, which will improve the facility’s environmental performance, bolster our competitiveness and benefit the local community for years to come,” U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt said. “Through the skill and determination of our employees, support from the state and city, without which this project would not be possible, and favorable trade policies with the strong Section 232 national security action on steel imports, we are experiencing a renaissance at U.S. Steel.”
Burritt and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb came to Gary to announce the investment in the mill, which will account for more than a third of U.S. Steel's planned $2 billion asset revitalization program.
“Today’s news is a major step forward that will have a lasting positive impact on the city of Gary, the northwest region and the state of Indiana for years to come,” Holcomb said. “U.S. Steel has a rich history in Indiana, producing steel for customers around the world while providing quality career opportunities for Hoosiers and supporting their families here in Northwest Indiana. We look forward to U.S. Steel’s continued success and growth right here in Gary, Indiana.”
The announcement comes on the heels of the groundbreaking of a lakefront data center in Hammond that could eventually result in $200 million in investment, bringing the total amount of investment announced in Lake County over the past two days to nearly $1 billion.
"No county in the state, anywhere in the country, is celebrating two back-to-back game-changing economic development announcements like this," Holcomb said.