U.S. Steel: 'Our strategy to create value is working'

U.S. Steel executives said the steelmaker's better-than-expected profit of $214 million in the second quarter shows the company is headed on the right path.
Chief Executive Officer David Burritt said in a conference call with investors last week that the earnings showed "the strong state of the business."
"We delivered another strong quarter performance, proof that our strategy to create value is working," he said. "Our intense focus on operations is helping us create a more stable foundation for a stronger U. S. Steel. While we are still in the early phase of our asset revitalization program, we are seeing improvements in the assets in which we are investing. We're moving quickly towards the prize, $300 million of EBITDA and 15 percent to 20 percent return."
U.S. Steel is focused on strong execution, increased capability, improved quality and reliability, Burritt said. The steelmaker, for instance, was able to complete a planned maintenance outage at the No. 8 blast furnace at Gary Works in mid-June under-budget and ahead of schedule.
"Our asset revitalization efforts have been focused on the facilities that are vital to achieving long-term success with our customers," Burritt said. "We are seeing the benefits from improved quality at our highest value-added flat-rolled facilities and improved reliability at our 13 priority assets."
U.S. Steel claims to be the market leader in third generation advanced high strength steel and is always on the lookout for value-added commercial opportunities for its products.
It's been paying off. The steelmaker's first-half EBITDA was $706 million, a 50 percent increase over the same period in 2017.
"All three of our reportable segments had improved earnings compared to the first half of last year," Chief Financial Officer Kevin Bradley said. "Revenues in the quarter of $3.6 billion increased 15 percent on a year-over-year basis, reflecting our ability to capture benefits in today's strong market. We are seeing favorable trends in the markets we serve. End market demand has been strong in all three segments, benefiting from the increased prices and shipments in 2018. We are also seeing benefits from our asset revitalization efforts through the expanded capabilities as we are now participating in steel applications that we could not previously serve."
The steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, expects an EBITDA of $525 million in third quarter, and of $1.85 billion to $1.9 billion in 2018.
"We're working very hard day in and day out and are focused on delivering the long-term results without being distracted by short-term market volatility," Burritt said. "We believe our intense focus on operations in improving the safety, quality, delivery and cost will result in more reliable and consistent results and create value for all of our stakeholders: our stockholders, our customers, our employees, and the communities where we operate. We are building the kind of results that should give investors more confidence in our ability to create value by delivering cost-effective and reliable solutions for our customers."