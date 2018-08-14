U.S. steel production rose 0.8 percent in June

U.S. steel production rose 0.8 percent year-over-over in June to 6.8 million tons, according to the World Steel Association.
The Brussels, Belgium-based trade association reported the 64 steelmaking countries in the world produced 151.4 million tons of steel in the month of June, a 5.8 percent year-over-year increase. Steel capacity utilization worldwide was 78.5 percent in June, which was 1 percentage point higher than in May and 3.8 percentage points higher than in June 2017.
China produced more than 10 times as much steel as the United States, cranking out 80.2 million tons in June, a 7.5 percent year-over-year increase, according to the World Steel Association. Japan and India also both surpassed the United States in steel production, with output rising by 4.2 percent to 8.8 million tons in Japan and by 7.4 percent to 8.7 million tons in India.
In June, steel production rose by 3.2 percent in South Korea, 1.5 percent in Italy, 4.4 percent in France, 0.7 percent in Turkey and 7.5 percent in Ukraine.
During the first six months of 2018, steel output rose 4.6 percent year-over-year to 881.5 million tons worldwide. Production rose 5.2 percent to 613.9 million tons in Asia, 1.6 percent to 87.3 million tons in the European Union, and 2.4 percent to 59 million tons in North America.