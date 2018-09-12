U.S. Steel put forward a new six-year contract proposal that includes a 4 percent raise next year, followed by five annual 2 percent raises, when it returned to the bargaining table with the United Steelworkers union Wednesday.
New hires would make 80 percent as much as current workers, with a 5 percent increase in pay for every 1,040 hours worked, creating a two-tier pay scale that would reduce the company's labor costs.
The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker said it is offering its 16,000 steelworkers nationwide $19,000 in "guaranteed pre-tax cash payments," including a $4,000 signing bonus that would be paid within 30 days. Labor Grade 3 employees who make $85,473 in base pay this year would make $86,613 in base pay next year and $96,861 in base pay by 2024, according to the company.
U.S. Steel also is offering "$6,000 guaranteed profit sharing paid within 30 days of ratification, regardless of company performance" if a new contract is ratified by Sept. 22. It is also offering "$9,000 in transition payments (payable $1,500 per year beginning 2019) to offset employee healthcare costs."
That would boost the total take-home pay of a Labor Grade 3 employee to $90,985 in 2019 and $99,644 in 2024, not including any profit-sharing bonuses that would be tied to the steelmaker's quarterly financial performance.
Workers who choose a Consumer Driven Health Plan, which the company says would have no premiums and to which it would contribute $2,000 a year, would qualify for $1,500 a year in "transition payments." They also would get the transition payment if they opted instead for "continued access to a PPO plan comparable to what you have today."
Steelworkers would have to contribute $1,000 to $2,000 a year to a Health Reimbursement Account if they choose the Consumer Driven Health Plan and the PPO would require "modest premiums," the company said.
U.S. Steel said its proposal would make "no changes to the current retiree healthcare plan design" save for "small premium adjustments to extend retiree healthcare affordability." U.S. Steel said it will start paying 15 cents per hour worked toward a 401(k) retirement plan under its proposed six-year contract.
United Steelworkers union officials did not immediately respond to the latest company proposal, which addresses union concerns about a proposed switch away from traditional pay raises to variable profit-sharing, but which would take away the current health care plan they have wanted to protect. USW said the out-of-pocket health care costs in previous proposals would even reduce the total compensation of some steelworkers.
U.S. Steel employees around the country overwhelmingly voted in recent weeks to authorize a strike after union leaders expressed concerns about not sharing in the company's recent prosperity after having made sacrifices to help it out of the doldrums a few years ago.