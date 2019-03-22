U.S. Steel rolls out slew of benefits like parental leave and gender reassignment coverage

U.S. Steel has rolled out a slew of new benefits to its non-union workers, claiming its "industry-leading benefits package reflects a culture of caring and inclusivity."
The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, announced Thursday it is offering salaried and managerial employees a range of new or expanded benefits. They include parental leave, infertility coverage, a dependent care flexible spending account match, bereavement leave, a vacation purchase program, adoption assistance, domestic partner health coverage, health care continuation for work-related fatalities, and gender reassignment procedure coverage.
“These benefits reflect our commitment to fostering a culture of caring at U.S. Steel, where every employee must feel supported,” Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Barry Melnkovic said.
All of the new benefits will become available by April 1.
Non-union-represented U.S. Steel employees now get up to eight weeks of paid time for either parent after the birth of a child, which is on top of the six to eight weeks of short-term disability for birth mothers the company already offered. The steelmaker is now providing additional medical coverage for infertility treatments, up to 50 percent matches of dependent care flexible spending account contributions, and an extension of bereavement leave to 15 days for immediate family.
Employees can purchase additional vacation days, get up to $4,000 reimbursed in adoption costs, and extend health care coverage to domestic partners and eligible service. The steelmaker will offer a continuation of health care for surviving family members for workers who are fatally injured on the job, or who are killed during military service while on military leave.
U.S. Steel also will offer additional medical coverage for gender reassignment treatments and medications, including the gender assignment procedure itself.
“Our most recent review revealed ways we could take some new and forward-looking steps," U.S. Steel Chief Talent Officer Michelle Nasir said. "These enhancements will not just benefit our employees, but will put us on par with some of the most sought after employers in business today.”
The benefits union workers receive from U.S. Steel are separately negotiated through a new collecting bargaining agreement that was reached last year.