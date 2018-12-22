Unemployment rises slightly in Indiana but state hits new employment record

The unemployment rate rose slightly in Indiana in November.
Joblessness rose to 3.6 percent in November, up from 3.5 percent in October but still below the national jobless rate of 3.7 percent, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
Private-sector employment grew by 2,800 in November and has risen by more than 25,900 so far this year. Indiana gained 3,100 jobs in the manufacturing sector and 1,900 in private educational and health service. The state lost 2,000 jobs in trade, transportation and utilities and 1,000 in leisure and hospitality.
Total private employment hit a preliminary record of 2.7 million in November, which is about 25,900 above the previous peak in December 2017.
Indiana's labor force consisted of 3.4 million people, and the labor force participation rate, including people either working or actively looking for work, stood at 65.1 percent.
The Hoosier state ranked 22nd nationally in employment. Indiana, however, had the ninth highest jobless rate out of the 12 U.S. Census Bureau-designated Midwestern States, trailing Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Missouri, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Kansas, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.