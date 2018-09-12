Walmart, the largest employer in the state of Indiana, paid its Indiana workers about $4.92 million in bonuses based on their store's individual performance after the Arkansas-based retail giant turned a second-quarter profit of $128 billion.
The company paid $200 million in performance bonuses nationwide after recording its best same-store sales growth in a decade, with a 2 percent increase in customer traffic and a 4.5 percent growth in sales. The bonuses were included in employees' paychecks last week.
The Indianapolis Business Journal estimates Walmart is the Hoosier state's largest employer with 39,875 employees across the state, beating out the federal and state governments in total headcount. In Northwest Indiana, Walmart has two stores in Hammond and locations in Schererville, Hobart, Portage, Valparaiso, Michigan City and LaPorte.
“We want to thank our Hoosier associates for their top-notch performance,” Indiana Regional General Manager Rodney Walker said. “Their continued focus on local customers makes the shopping experience easier and faster. Those results mean increased trips and increased sales allowing us to continue to reward our hardworking associates.”
Walmart, which employs 2.2 million worldwide, announced plans earlier this year to raise pay to at least $11 an hour in the United States, as well to expand maternity and paternity benefits.
More and more companies, including Ford and ArcelorMittal, have rolled out profit-sharing bonus programs in recent years, in some cases as an alternative to traditional pay raises.