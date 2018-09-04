'Women & Power' chosen for IUN's One Book initiative

Indiana University Northwest's latest campus-wide One Book is Mary Beard’s “Women and Power: A Manifesto," which looks at gender-imbalanced power structures, particularly in the workplace and in institutions.
IUN selected the book that “traces the origins of misogyny to its ancient roots, examining the pitfalls of gender and the ways that history has mistreated strong women since time immemorial" for its One Book…One Campus…One Community reading initiative this academic year because of its relevance and timeliness, according to a news release.
“As far back as Homer’s Odyssey, women have been prohibited from leadership roles in civic life, public speech being defined as inherently male," IUN said in a news release. "From Medusa to Philomela (whose tongue was cut out), from Hillary Clinton to Elizabeth Warren (who was told to sit down), Beard draws illuminating parallels between our cultural assumptions about women’s relationship to power―and how powerful women provide a necessary example for all women who must resist being vacuumed into a male template. With personal reflections on her own online experiences with sexism, Beard asks: If women aren’t perceived to be within the structure of power, isn’t it power itself we need to redefine? And how many more centuries should we be expected to wait?”
Faculty, staff and students will be encouraged to read the book, which will be integrated into classroom lessons and discussed at public events, such as lectures and film screenings.
The public is invited to take part in the community read, which the university has been doing since 2013. It's based after a program to create a city-wide book club librarian Nancy Pearl pioneered in Seattle in the 1990s and that's been widely copied since around the country.
For more information, visit iun.edu/onebook.