Try 1 month for 99¢
Ozinga recognized as top employer and small business

Ozinga's Gary location employs many Northwest Indiana residents.

 Provided

Ozinga, the Mokena, Illinois-based concrete supplier with Region operations in Gary, Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Schererville, Portage, Valparaiso, LaPorte, Knox, Hanna and Wheatfield, was honored as the Small Business/Employer of the Year by the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

“We’re extremely excited about this award and the opportunity to serve the Joliet community for years to come,” said Marty Ozinga IV, the company's president. “We strive to make a positive impact on the people, families, and communities in which we work, and this award is a testament to our commitment to that goal.”

The fourth-generation family-owned business provides ready-mix concrete, aggregate, and other construction materials to work sites throughout Northwest Indiana and the greater Chicagoland area. It’s known for its iconic red-and-white striped concrete mixer trucks.

0
0
0
0
0

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.