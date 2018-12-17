Ozinga recognized as top employer and small business

Ozinga, the Mokena, Illinois-based concrete supplier with Region operations in Gary, Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Schererville, Portage, Valparaiso, LaPorte, Knox, Hanna and Wheatfield, was honored as the Small Business/Employer of the Year by the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
“We’re extremely excited about this award and the opportunity to serve the Joliet community for years to come,” said Marty Ozinga IV, the company's president. “We strive to make a positive impact on the people, families, and communities in which we work, and this award is a testament to our commitment to that goal.”
The fourth-generation family-owned business provides ready-mix concrete, aggregate, and other construction materials to work sites throughout Northwest Indiana and the greater Chicagoland area. It’s known for its iconic red-and-white striped concrete mixer trucks.