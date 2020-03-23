Like 9/11, Coronavirus financial strategy should be to stay the course, experts advise

ORLANDO, Fla. - Financial planners are telling clients to stay the course in the stock market, even as coronavirus fears have plunged Dow Jones and other markets to historic losses.

In fact, some say buying might be a smart move right now because the markets tend to rebound from catastrophic events, with the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks and the 2008 economic crisis serving as examples.

"There is a giant ripple effect .... That is the hardest part," said Marisa Bradbury of Sigma Investment Counselors. "Many are just worried about how to pay next month's bills. But if you do have money invested and you are maintaining a long-term outlook, you have to ride it out and hang on."

Financial planners from across Central Florida say clients have been calling in a panic as the markets tumble.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed Feb. 12 at an all-time high of 29,551.42.

However, since then, fears that a coronavirus pandemic was on the horizon and how President Donald Trump has reacted have sent the market into a tailspin, plunging 32% from its peak by the end of last week.

But longtime investors seem to have learned lessons from past financial crises, said Dennis Nolte of Seacoast Investment Services in Winter Park.