$1.5 billion solar project being planted in NWI

The investment is massive, going beyond the 500 construction jobs created over three years. “It’s hundreds of millions in contracts to local vendors,” Cohen said.

“The 400 megawatts of energy produced here during the first phase of the project is enough to power 75,000 Midwestern households and will infuse millions of much-needed dollars into local Indiana communities,” Cohen said.

It’s expected to displace 40,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions and conserve one billion gallons of irrigation well water annually.

The second and third phases, expected to begin next year, will produce about 900 megawatts of clean energy upon completion.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said he broke bread with Israeli and Doral officials in Israel in May, and they came to Starke County five months later to break ground.

“The ambassador sits here in the flesh, and we could not be more honored that you would be here in Starke County, Indiana,” Holcomb said.

“Despite the overcast, you can just feel the electricity in the air,” he said.

“We’re energized by this, and we know what kind of attraction a project like this will be,” Holcomb added.