$1.7 million home sale in Crown Point the highest in Lake County in four years

"It's a beautiful home," Keric said. "They've done a lot of work in the backyard and around the in-ground pool. The backyard has a separate guest house, landscaping, pavers, a Jacuzzi, a Viking grill, an outdoor fridge and a fire table. It's a wooded four acres and just gorgeous. There's nature: deer, foxes, all sorts of animals. You don't feel like you're in town."

An Illinois couple bought the executive-level house in an ongoing migration that has been boosting the Northwest Indiana housing market, Keric said.

"More and more people have been coming from Illinois because of the tax climate," she said. "The market has been crazy this year with multiple offers on many houses. It's the low interest rates and all the people moving from Illinois."

Keric said she was proud to broker the highest priced home sale in Lake County in years.

"Typically, there are higher prices in Porter County, especially Ogden Dunes, because of the Lake Michigan waterfront," she said. "This is high for our area. It feels great to close on this property. It's beautiful."

How much do Northwest Indiana CEOs make?

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.