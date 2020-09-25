$1.7 million home sale in Crown Point the highest in Lake County in four years

A $1.7 million home sale in Crown Point was the highest in Lake County in four years, according to local MLS statistics.
"Coldwell Banker Realty agent Janet Keric had a record closing in Crown Point on Sept. 18," Coldwell Banker Real Estate Public Relations Manager Andrea Gillespie said. "1109 Churchill Land sold in 30 days for $1.7 million."
The home is located in the Morningside subdivision.
"Located in an exclusive gated community surrounded by cascading waterfalls and tree-lined streets, the home is situated on 3.7 acres and has more than 6,600 square feet of living space," Gillespie said.
The home is located in the gated Morningside subdivision late billionaire and real estate and billboard magnate Dean White built, where other homes have sold for more than $1 million.
The four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom house on a wooded cul-de-sac features a grand foyer, gourmet kitchen, butler pantry, over-sized solarium and dining room with a gold leaf dome ceiling. It also has a home theater and a "backyard oasis with covered patio, lush landscaping, in-ground saltwater pool with heater and auto cover, outdoor kitchen, fireplace, pergola and hot tub."
It sold for just under its asking price, with a contract signed within a week of listing, Keric said. It was taken off the market almost immediately, just taking 30 days to complete the closing.
"It's a beautiful home," Keric said. "They've done a lot of work in the backyard and around the in-ground pool. The backyard has a separate guest house, landscaping, pavers, a Jacuzzi, a Viking grill, an outdoor fridge and a fire table. It's a wooded four acres and just gorgeous. There's nature: deer, foxes, all sorts of animals. You don't feel like you're in town."
An Illinois couple bought the executive-level house in an ongoing migration that has been boosting the Northwest Indiana housing market, Keric said.
"More and more people have been coming from Illinois because of the tax climate," she said. "The market has been crazy this year with multiple offers on many houses. It's the low interest rates and all the people moving from Illinois."
Keric said she was proud to broker the highest priced home sale in Lake County in years.
"Typically, there are higher prices in Porter County, especially Ogden Dunes, because of the Lake Michigan waterfront," she said. "This is high for our area. It feels great to close on this property. It's beautiful."
