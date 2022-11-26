 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1-800-GOT-JUNK opens Valparaiso location

1-800-GOT-JUNK opens Valparaiso location

1-800-GOT-JUNK opened a Valparaiso location.

 Joseph S. Pete

The junk removal service 1-800-GOT-JUNK? recently opened a new location in Valparaiso serving greater Northwest Indiana.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based chain offers an array of junk removal services to residential and commercial customers, disposing of everything from stuff in the garage to warehouses full of unused office furniture. 

Local franchisees Tricia and Steve Farrell, who have lived in Northwest Indiana for more than 20 years, will remove junk from homes, offices and construction sites across Northwest Indiana.

The company is located at 689 W. U.S. 30 in Valparaiso.

1-800-GOT-JUNK? dispatches uniformed employees to pick up unwanted junk, recycling recyclables and donating what can be donated to area nonprofits. The Farrells have established relationships with local charities like The Salvation Army and Goodwill that it plans to donate customers' stuff to.

"We can't wait to grow our partnerships and make a positive impact in this amazing community," franchisee Tricia Farrell said.

1-800-GOT-JUNK? was founded in 1989. It's since grown to more than 160 locations in North America and Australia.

The Valparaiso location will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sautrday.

For more information, visit www.1800gotjunk.com or call, well, you know.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

