The massive 1 million-square-foot “once-in-a-lifetime” industrial building under construction in Merrillville reached a major construction milestone and is on track to be completed this year.

Construction crews are building the $225 million Silos at Sanders Farm just off Interstate 65 in Merrillville. The first building in the business park, a 263,500-square-foot structure, is due to hit the market in April.

Industrial and distribution companies can lease out space in the business park, a calculated gamble by developers constructing the buildings as speculative, or without tenants lined up in advance. It’s being built to capitalize off the increased demand in Northwest Indiana’s industrial and logistics markets.

Silos at Sanders Farm is one of several speculative projects being planned, along with spec buildings in East Chicago and LaPorte, to address a crunch in available industrial space in Northwest Indiana.

Precast wall panels are being raised on the “statement piece” just off the interstate.

“We’ve never seen anything like that in Merrillville in the past 50 years,” Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime type of project, it really is.”

Developer Crow Holdings is developing the 1 million-square-foot building, which is slated to be completed by October. Five buildings will go up on the 196-acre Silos at Sanders business park between 93rd and 101st avenues.

“Our first building in the business park will deliver and be ready for occupancy in late April,” said Matt Kurucz, managing director of the Industrial Group of Crow Holdings. “Leasing interest is strong, and we look forward to bringing another great business or businesses to Merrillville this year.”

The developer is also investing $30 million in building infrastructure at the site. Workers are extending new water and sewer lines, installing a sanitary lift station putting in a new NIPSCO electrical substation and making improvements to Mississippi Street.

“It’s a huge win for the town,” Pettit said. “I can’t speak highly enough about Crow Holdings. They do exactly what they say they’re going to do, to the letter.”

The project, for which construction kicked off last year, is expected to bring many new companies and jobs to town.

“The economic impact to our community will be huge, creating over 500 permanent jobs, new tax dollars, as well as attracting new residents and businesses to the community,” Merrillville Economic Development Director Angie Chilcott said. “This project will play a major role in establishing the town of Merrillville as a viable and competitive option in the Chicagoland market.”