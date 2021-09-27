 Skip to main content
10-digit dialing for 219 area code starts in a month

A cell phone is shown.

 Jenny Kane, file, AP

People will be required to dial 10 digits instead of seven to make local phone calls in Northern Indiana's 219 and 574 area codes a month from now.

Starting on Oct. 24, people will have to start dialing 219 in front of the seven-digit phone number to make a local call, according to The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor.

The new 10-digit system has been phased in since April.

The change will make room for the Federal Communications Commission's new 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which all telecommunications providers must put in place by July 16, 2022. Until then, people can call 1-800-273-8255.

Area codes in 35 states must implement 10-digit dialing to accommodate the new 988 suicide prevention lifeline. In Indiana, only the 260 and 765 area codes will remain seven digits after the change takes place in October.

State officials emphasize no one's phone number will change, calls that are now local will stay local and all long-distance calls must be prefaced by a 1 before the area code for a total of 11 digits. The 10-digit dialing does not affect the price of a call, the coverage area or any other rate and service. 

People can continue to dial 911 for emergencies, 211 for social services, 411 for directory assistance, 711 for telecommunications relay services and 811 for utility call before you dig location services.

People are encouraged to update their website, stationery, advertising, checks, pet ID tags and microchips, as well as preprogrammed numbers for medical monitoring systems, life safety systems, fax machines, security systems, speed dialers, phone contact lists, voicemail services and Internet dialup numbers.

