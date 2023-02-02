A decade ago, Brooke Smith was born with a fever.

She ended up in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Community Hospital in Munster. Doctors monitored her for four days, subjecting her to a battery of tests to make sure she was in good health before releasing her to go home with her parents.

“Brooke is my first and only,” said her mother Jamie Smith, who also had a fever during labor. “She was born on the 10th, and we left on Valentine’s Day — the 14th.”

Now Brooke Smith is giving back. The 10-year-old recently dropped care bags for new babies and their worried parents at Community Hospital's NICU.

Four years ago, she volunteered for the Ronald McDonald House, which provides housing to parents so they can stay with their kids while they're in the NICU. She was inspired to start Project Gee, which is named after her favorite stuffed animal.

She decided to donate to the NICU at Community Hospital for her birthday this year.

“We thought about all of the parents in the NICU, and how it’s hard because some babies have to stay there for a while,” Brooke Smith said. “We thought that around my 10th birthday it would be a perfect time to give care bags to (Community Hospital’s NICU).”

She and her parents, Jamie and Chuck, dropped off 30 care bags with snacks and inspirational messages of encouragement like "Little Warrior."

Brooke Smith and her parents recently delivered the 30 care bags filled with snacks and motivational messages to Community Hospital NICU nurse manager Tracy Sharp, clinical team leader Mary VanCuren and charge nurse Kathy Huyser, who was one of Brooke’s nurses in 2013.

“It’s always a joy to see babies born at Community Hospital’s NICU grow into healthy and happy children,” said Kathy Huyser, who was one of her nurses in 2013. “Brooke is an inspiration. We are grateful for her thoughtful and caring donation.”

Brooke Smith hopes to get other children involved in the project. Project Gee seeks volunteers to help do good works in the community.

“It’s a simple activity and a way to help people in challenging times,” Jamie said.

She sets an inspirational example for others, Community Hospital NICU nurse manager Tracy Sharp said.

“It’s just amazing to see so much good come from someone so young and so determined to help others,” Sharp said. “This donation with help put a smile on the faces of the families with newborns in our NICU.”

The family remains grateful for the care she received in the NICU.

“What was extraordinary was everyone at Community Hospital took care of us like we were family,” Jamie Smith said. “From the first interaction with the nursing staff and the doctors, there was no question that everyone was there to make sure our little one was taken care of and watched over closely. The nurses were incredible. The staff was incredible. The whole family approach was just resounding.”

For more information, visit projectgee.org.