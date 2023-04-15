Fourteen men died in the Cline Avenue Bridge collapse, which remains one of the deadliest construction accidents in state history.

Saturday marks the 41st anniversary of the tragedy, in which a 100-foot-tall highway bridge over Riley Road and the Indiana Harbor Ship Canal in East Chicago plummeted to the ground.

An effort to install a permanent memorial remains underway.

"On the 40th anniversary of the Cline Avenue Bridge collapse, I was hoping there would be a ceremony to acknowledge the passing of the 14 construction workers who died on April 15, 1982, and give the families, friends, co-workers and first responders an opportunity to mourn, grieve and bring some closure to respect the loss of these workers in Indiana's worst construction accident," said steelworker Terry Steagall, a union activist who's been leading the charge to build a memorial.

"On the 41st anniversary of the Cline Avenue Bridge collapse that is upon us, it would be great to see the city of East Chicago, the unions, the contractors, the businesses and the community all come together to make the workers memorial site at the northwest corner of Block and Michigan a gateway to East Chicago off the Cline Avenue exit to memorialize all the workers who lost their lives on the job in East Chicago."

Steagall said the effort to bring a memorial has been slow-going, especially lately with the mayoral election in East Chicago.

"The workers memorial site is important to the community because USW Local 1010 alone has lost 393 steelworkers to industrial accidents at the previous Inland Steel, now Cleveland-Cliffs, and that is not counting the contractor employees who lost their lives in the steel mill," he said.

"During my 41 years at Inland Steel ... 31 of my brothers and sisters of USW Local 1010 lost their lives to industrial accidents, and at department safety meetings we had to review the details of safety investigation reports of each one of those 31 deaths. And those details you did not want to take home to your family."

Twelve workers died on the spot when 444 feet of the Cline Avenue Bridge fell in sections. They were crushed under falling rubble, slabs of concrete, and steel girders and rubble.

The bridge had been made with concrete with steel cable and temporarily supported by scaffolding. One of the piers blew out, causing a domino effect that sent it toppling down.

Eighteen were hurt and often trapped under the wreckage that had to be cleared away with cranes. Two later died of their injuries.

The bridge they were building, which takes motorists to the steel mills, refineries and casinos along the Lake Michigan lakeshore, has since been torn down and replaced with a toll bridge.

"When you hire into the steel mill, they take away your name and give you a number. When you die or retire they take away your number and forget about you," Steagall said. "The USW came up with the slogan 'respect our past, respect our future' to get the steel companies to acknowledge that their success as a company was from the talents of their workers.

"Now is the time for us to come together for the Memorial Workers site to honor the construction workers, steelworkers, police and firefighters who lost their lives while on the job in East Chicago, to respect their families, friends, co-workers and first responders."

Michael Charles Beird, Billy Ray Bricker, Harold K. Carlson Jr., John H. Chester, Harold L. Elkins, Roy F. Gourley, Michael C. Horn, Robert Arnold Kaser, Frederic G. Krieg Sr., Robert E. Pegg, James Kevin Riley, Roberto Rubio, Gerald E. Wedding and Calvin Whitehead died in the accident. They ranged from 23 to 63 years old and hailed from across Northwest Indiana and neighboring Lansing, just across the state line in Illinois.

They should never be forgotten, Steagall said.

"It's like Mother Jones said, 'Pray for the dead and fight like hell for the living.' We are in a moment that we need to fight like hell for the living and the dead."