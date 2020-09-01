 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
15 years later, Walmart to launch its answer to Amazon Prime
urgent

15 years later, Walmart to launch its answer to Amazon Prime

{{featured_button_text}}
Walmart-Membership

A customer pulls groceries from a cart outside of a Walmart store. Walmart is launching a new membership service for shoppers this month that it hopes can compete with Amazon Prime.

 Julio Cortez, file, Associated Press

NEW YORK — Walmart is launching a new membership service that it hopes can compete with Amazon Prime.

Called Walmart+, it will cost $98 a year, or $12.95 a month, and give members same-day delivery on 160,000 items, a fuel discount at certain gas stations and a chance to check out at Walmart stores without having to wait at a register.

Walmart has a long way to go to catch up with Amazon Prime. Launched in 2005, Prime has more than 150 million members worldwide who pay $119 a year, or $12.99 a month, for faster shipping and other perks, such as discounts at Amazon's Whole Foods supermarkets and access to its video streaming site.

Walmart's online sales are growing rapidly, especially during the pandemic, when more people have turned to the company to order groceries online and pick them up at a store. But the world's biggest retailer is still a distant second online to Amazon. Walmart is expected to take 6% of all online sales in the U.S. this year, compared to Amazon's 38%, according to market research firm eMarketer.

Last week, Walmart emerged as a possible suitor for the U.S. business of TikTok, the fast-growing video app with more than 100 million users. Analysts have said the bid with tech company Microsoft could be a way for Walmart to grow its online shopping business and connect with millions of young shoppers.

Janey Whiteside, Walmart's chief customer officer, said it wasn't launching Walmart+ to compete with any other shopping membership.

"We're launching it to meet the needs of our customers," she said. "And it really was designed to make their busy lives easier."

Walmart+ members will still have to spend at least $35 online to qualify for free same-day delivery. Items are delivered from stores, which typically costs as much as $9.95 for non-members. The 160,000 items that qualify include groceries, toys, electronics and household items, such as toilet paper and soap.

Members will get a discount of up to 5 cents a gallon at Murphy gas stations or at the 2,000 Walmart locations that have gas pumps. The company said it's working to add more gas-station chains to its list.

At its stores, members can unlock an app to scan items as they shop and pay without having to stop at a cashier.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said Walmart+ will launch Sept. 15.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic Barrelhouse at Zorn venue to host weddings and special events in 148-year-old building
Northwest Indiana Business Headlines

Historic Barrelhouse at Zorn venue to host weddings and special events in 148-year-old building

Michigan City-based UpperCross Development Group created a 6,000-square-foot special events space in a building where a pre-Prohibition brewery founded by a German immigrant made and stored wooden beer barrels in the late 19th and early 20th centuries in Michigan City’s Elston Grove Historic District. A special events venue occupies the first floor, while the second floor was transformed into three apartments.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts