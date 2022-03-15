$150 million 'You Are Beautiful' project to bring 8-story boutique hotel and multifamily housing to downtown Michigan City

A new hotel and homes in downtown Michigan City will have sweeping views of the Lake Michigan shoreline.

A Chicago area developer plans to invest $150 million in the new “You Are Beautiful” mixed-use multi-family development project on West Michigan Boulevard in downtown Michigan City.

The project, which Economic Development Corp. Michigan City first announced last fall, will include an eight-story, 180-room hotel and a seven-story, 150-room multifamily building. The hotel will feature a rooftop terrace and pool, as well as views of the lake.

“We see this project as a perfect opportunity to incorporate art, tourism, amenities and residential, all in one place,” said Scott Goodman, founding principal of Farpoint Development/Decennial Group. “The multi-family residential building and a hotel will wrap around the parking structure and have areas for outdoor dining, rooftop amenities and upper units with Lake Michigan views.”

The development plan also includes restaurants, cafes and plazas featuring Sculptfusion works of art. A parking garage will have 324 parking spaces.

“The beauty of this project is that it brings together public spaces with enhanced architecture and artistic elements to enhance the vibrant energy of downtown," Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry said. “We continue to work toward projects that not only build up our city’s offerings to visitors and community members alike, but also strengthen our economic development surge.”

It will be located where the Matthew Hoffman “You Are Beautiful” sculpture is now. The site was previously home to the police department and former Michigan City News Dispatch buildings before they were razed to make way for redevelopment in 2017.

“The YAB movable art installation was brought to the city in 2017 as a way to inspire community members and guests with a simple, but uplifting message that is broadcast in six-foot tall blue steel letters,” said Linda Simmons, EDCMC chairperson and director of marketing at Visit Michigan City LaPorte. “This is a great example of economic development and tourism working together to improve the community with developments that support common goals.”

The project is expected to create 167 jobs, as well as 119 temporary construction jobs. It is projected to draw more than 65,000 visitors to the Lake Michigan lakefront, Indiana Dunes National Park and downtown Michigan City businesses.

“We are looking toward fall of 2022 to really see this transformative project get off the ground,” EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse said. “We continue to work with city leaders and the Redevelopment Commission to bring dynamic initiatives and projects to our downtown and beyond.”

