$160 million business campus coming to Munster

Connectivity

Warfel said the main work on the project in 2021 will be completing property entitlements, getting utilities to the site and beginning infrastructure work.

Among the challenges is creating access to the site. Saxon is planning connections via road, trail and nearby rail.

The initial site plan calls for motor vehicle access at two points. To the northeast, a roundabout at Fisher Street, Manor Avenue and Timrick Drive would provide access to a boulevard into the development, and to the southeast, a new road would extend to Calumet Avenue, with an intersection along the north side of the new Maple Leaf Crossing development north of 45th Street.

The development’s interior trail system would be linked to exterior pedestrian and bicycle trails, including the Pennsy Greenway and nearby Monon Trail.

The West Lake Corridor commuter rail line will run along the east edge of the new development. Coming from the south, the tracks will be elevated as they bridge the freight tracks at Maynard Junction, then will return to ground level as they reach the northeastern corner of the five-sided development.