18-year-old dies of COVID after months-long hospitalization

"Carlos is still in ICU and fighting. He is determined. Carlos has his days where he is just exhausted and tired of being in pain. He also has a lot of good moments where he knows what he wants and needs to do. He can’t wait to get back to school and finish his senior year. Our brother has so many goals and dreams," Bailey posted on Aug. 22. "We love it when he tells us all the things he wants to do because we know he will accomplish every single one of them. Thank you for all the love and support. Together Carlos and Pablo will have beaten COVID and accomplish all their dreams."