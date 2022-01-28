18th Street Distillery adding Fermentorium that will expand capacity, space and special events

HAMMOND — 18th Street Distillery, the offshoot of 18th Street Brewery, is expanding in downtown Hammond, where it's opening The Fermentorium.

The acclaimed distillery, known for its rye whiskey, bourbon and other spirits, celebrated a ribbon-cutting for its latest space last Friday. It's taking over an 8,000-square-foot brick building that was at one time a Pabst Blue Ribbon warehouse where 18th Street will be able to greatly expand its production capacity.

"It will allow for additional fermentation of anywhere from 10,000 gallons to 12,000 gallons," Founder and President Drew Fox said. "It would essentially make us the largest distillery in Northwest Indiana."

The distillery is now hosting special events in the new space at 474 Fayette St., which it acquired from the city of Hammond.

In the spring it will move its tasting room from the current location at 5417 Oakley Ave. down the street to the new facility, where it will also have an entertainment area, a botanical garden where it will grow herbs for its sports and cocktails, and apartments, including an Airbnb for wedding parties or those looking to take a "brewer's vacation." The garden area is 15,000 square feet.

"It's an event and living space with two new apartments, one we will lease and one we will make into an Airbnb," he said. "It will be an event space as well as our new tasting lounge. Our current location is pretty small and we plan to move down the street in the early spring. We'll have added seating capacity. The goal is to book weddings and social events. It's a really cool space."

Anyone who stays in the Airbnb will get a complimentary tour of the distillery as well as porter service to bring alcohol to them.

"We're going to give the Airbnb a shot," he said. "Couples who get married or people who come for social functions may want to stay. People who are visiting the brewery from Chicago, Ohio or somewhere in the Midwest hopefully will want to take advantage."

Birthdays and other smaller events were hosted in 18th Street Distillery's current space, but has been deluged with wedding inquiries as distilleries have gained in popularity as wedding destinations.

"I can't even tell you how many wedding inquiries we got a week that we couldn't service," he said. "I think distilleries have gotten popular because they're hugely fascinating spaces with the barrels, the smell of the warehouse, the beautiful-looking copper stills and the pot stills. It photographs well."

The historic property, most recently an auto repair shop, dates back to the 1940s. Fox is investigating if it was at one point used by the Hammond Distilling Co. after finding a bottle from there on the site. He sent it to the Ball Corp. to try to determine its authenticity.

"The Hammond Distilling Co. was once one of the largest distilleries in the country and an important part of local history. We need to protect that and talk about that," Fox said. "Another thing to note is that we're the first African-American-owned distillery in the state of Indiana. I'm proud of that legacy and want to encourage more African-Americans to get into the distilling field in the state of Indiana. I have an obligation to open my doors and to make myself available to African-Americans who want to get into distilling. It's a predominantly white industry that's only 1% African-American in the country. Being the first in Indiana is definitely an honor."

The distillery's new building was vacated about two and a half years ago. Renovations began about four months ago.

Seating capacity at 18th Street Distillery will be about double from around 30 people in the tasting room to about 60 people.

"There will be some snack options," he said. "There won't be a full kitchen, as we're getting away from that model."

As an event space, it will be able to accommodate up to 200 people for weddings, social functions, political gatherings, bar mitzvahs and other special events.

The downtown Hammond campus also includes the flagship craft brewery and its tasting room. The distillery makes whiskey, rye, gin, moonshine, vodka, rum and other spirits that have won a number of awards.

It's distributed across Indiana, in Chicago and southern Wisconsin.

"We've won more than a few dozen awards," Fox said. "Our spirits sale efforts is to be the No. 1 seller of spirits in Northwest Indiana."

It also sells premade craft cocktails that are made fresh every week. The expansion will allow 18th Street to ramp up production of the canned cocktails that are sold to-go. Production should be boosted from around 2,000 barrels per year to around 5,000 barrels.

"Craft beer is shifting," he said. "There's still growth in both segments but spirits is really taking off with young people looking for bourbon. There's a huge population of women looking for whiskey and bourbon. You're going to see more breweries shifting from beer to spirits to recoup their losses over the last few years."

The expansion is expected to add four to six more jobs.

For more information, visit www.18thstreetdistillery.com.

