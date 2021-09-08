18th Street in Miller opens speakeasy-style lounge serving artisan cocktails

18th Street Brewery is serving artisan cocktails at a new speakeasy-inspired lounge in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood.

The acclaimed craft brewery, which operates a distillery, Sour Note Brewery and breweries in Hammond, Gary and Indianapolis, opened The Other Room in "the other room" of its brewpub at 5725 Miller Ave. in Gary, by Chicago-based artist Matthew Hoffman's "You Are Beautiful" billboard welcoming visitors to Miller Beach.

"The inspiration of the Other Room is to provide a speakeasy-style aesthetic as an alternative to the more classic brewpub experience we offer in our main bar," 18th Street Brewery Miller Brewpub Manager Shane Serafin' said. "The furniture and styling is meant to provide comfort in a lounge atmosphere. The main focus of our offerings is classic cocktails utilizing quality spirits."

The lounge is located in the large room facing Lake Street. It originally served as a family dining room where the brewery often hosted sip-and-draw and other arts events. It was then leased out to Anna's Kombucha Cafe, whose owner got her start as a brewer at 18th Street.

It was then a 65-seat cafe serving coffee, kombucha and breakfast food but Anna's closed its retail operation during the pandemic though it continues to sell kombucha around Northwest Indiana.