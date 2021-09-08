 Skip to main content
18th Street in Miller opens speakeasy-style lounge serving artisan cocktails

Cocktails at The Other Room in Miller are shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

18th Street Brewery is serving artisan cocktails at a new speakeasy-inspired lounge in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood.

The acclaimed craft brewery, which operates a distillery, Sour Note Brewery and breweries in Hammond, Gary and Indianapolis, opened The Other Room in "the other room" of its brewpub at 5725 Miller Ave. in Gary, by Chicago-based artist Matthew Hoffman's "You Are Beautiful" billboard welcoming visitors to Miller Beach.

"The inspiration of the Other Room is to provide a speakeasy-style aesthetic as an alternative to the more classic brewpub experience we offer in our main bar," 18th Street Brewery Miller Brewpub Manager Shane Serafin' said. "The furniture and styling is meant to provide comfort in a lounge atmosphere. The main focus of our offerings is classic cocktails utilizing quality spirits."

The lounge is located in the large room facing Lake Street. It originally served as a family dining room where the brewery often hosted sip-and-draw and other arts events. It was then leased out to Anna's Kombucha Cafe, whose owner got her start as a brewer at 18th Street.

It was then a 65-seat cafe serving coffee, kombucha and breakfast food but Anna's closed its retail operation during the pandemic though it continues to sell kombucha around Northwest Indiana.

18th Street Brewpub has again reimagined the space as a "cozy, relaxing environment with classic libations, and special food offerings by Memo’s JR" where people can "come vibe with friends for a unique experience here in Northwest Indiana." It can be rented out for private events, such as wedding receptions.

One can sips cocktails like Old-Fashioned, Manhattans, Sazeracs, Negronis and Martinis. The Other Room also offers neat pours of award-winning 18th Street Distillery liquors like vodka, rum, gin, rye, bourbon and whiskey, as well as curated guest spirits like Elijah Craig Small Batch Straight Bourbon, Laphroaig Islay single malt 10-year Scotch and Old Elk Small Batch straight bourbon.

18th Street Distillery, which operates a retro cocktail lounge in an old factory building at 5417 Oakley Ave. in downtown Hammond, has won a slew of awards, including from the American Distilling Institute's Craft Spirits Awards and the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

A small vine selection at the Other Room includes Cabernet Sauvignon, Rose and Sauvignon Blanc.

For more information, visit www.18thstreetbrewery.com/the-other-room.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

