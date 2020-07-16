You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
1st Source Bank announces promotions
urgent

1st Source Bank announces promotions

{{featured_button_text}}
1st Source Bank announces promotions

1st Source Bank headquarters is shown in downtown South Bend. 

 Joseph S. Pete

1st Source Bank, one of the largest banks operating in Northwest Indiana, announced multiple promotions, including high-ranking executive positions.

The South Bend-based bank, which has an extensive presence in Porter and LaPorte counties, promoted Shelli Alexander to regional president, central region, expanded the role of John Griffith to oversee wealth advisory services and insurance units, promoted Kevin Murphy to group head of information technology, marketing and digital strategy, and increased the role of Ron Zeltwanger to oversee personnel and retail banking services. The 157-year-old financial institution, the largest bank headquartered in northern Indiana, also gave Larry Mayers additional responsibilities such as overseeing additional business banking units, including the national solar financing program, SBA lending, retirement planning services and treasury services.

In her new role, Alexander will oversee the Central Region of St. Joseph County, southwestern Michigan and Kalamazoo. 

Alexander, a recent University of Notre Dame Executive MBA grad, started at 1st Source in 2012 as a business banker. She had 18 years of previous banking experience and started 1st Source's solar financing business in 2015.

"In that role, and as head of Business Banking for the Central Region, she has distinguished herself as an effective, client-focused and caring leader which prepares her well for her new responsibilities," the bank said in a press release. "She has attended the Indiana Banker’s Leadership Program, serves on the Board of The South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce, has previously been active with the South Bend Rotary Club, Indiana University South Bend Alumni Association Board, River Bend Cancer Board, and is a graduate of the Leadership South Bend/Mishawaka program. This promotion is part of a strategic effort to provide continued strong leadership to 1st Source and to prepare for smooth transitions of responsibility and authority among the larger 1st Source team in the future. The purpose of these is to enhance our position as a community bank with a strong client focus and local leadership who strongly live our values and who have the authority and responsibility to serve clients well and grow the bank."

Griffith, a Cornell University graduate who started at 1st Source as general counsel in 2001, was promoted to executive vice president, chief administrative officer.

"Griffith will now have oversight of our Wealth Advisory Services (SVP, Chris Strafford will remain head of Wealth Advisory Services, reporting to Griffith) and Insurance," the bank said in a press release. "This is in addition to his existing responsibilities in Legal, Compliance, BSA/AML, Risk Management, Human Resources and Loan Review."

He's also an adjunct professor for the University of Notre Dame Law School who vice chairs the General Counsels Group of the American Bankers Association and is active in the community.

"In the community, Griffith has been a long-time supporter and board member of Junior Achievement, supports the South Bend Youth Symphony Orchestra, is active with his church, and has led fundraising efforts for Marian High School in Mishawaka and St. Joseph High School in South Bend," the bank said in a press release.

Gallery: Hebron's Fourth of July Parade

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts