1st Source Bank announces promotions

The South Bend-based bank, which has an extensive presence in Porter and LaPorte counties, promoted Shelli Alexander to regional president, central region, expanded the role of John Griffith to oversee wealth advisory services and insurance units, promoted Kevin Murphy to group head of information technology, marketing and digital strategy, and increased the role of Ron Zeltwanger to oversee personnel and retail banking services. The 157-year-old financial institution, the largest bank headquartered in northern Indiana, also gave Larry Mayers additional responsibilities such as overseeing additional business banking units, including the national solar financing program, SBA lending, retirement planning services and treasury services.

"In that role, and as head of Business Banking for the Central Region, she has distinguished herself as an effective, client-focused and caring leader which prepares her well for her new responsibilities," the bank said in a press release. "She has attended the Indiana Banker’s Leadership Program, serves on the Board of The South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce, has previously been active with the South Bend Rotary Club, Indiana University South Bend Alumni Association Board, River Bend Cancer Board, and is a graduate of the Leadership South Bend/Mishawaka program. This promotion is part of a strategic effort to provide continued strong leadership to 1st Source and to prepare for smooth transitions of responsibility and authority among the larger 1st Source team in the future. The purpose of these is to enhance our position as a community bank with a strong client focus and local leadership who strongly live our values and who have the authority and responsibility to serve clients well and grow the bank."