1st Source Bank announces promotions

1st Source Bank, one of the largest banks operating in Northwest Indiana, announced multiple promotions, including high-ranking executive positions.
The South Bend-based bank, which has an extensive presence in Porter and LaPorte counties, promoted Shelli Alexander to regional president, central region, expanded the role of John Griffith to oversee wealth advisory services and insurance units, promoted Kevin Murphy to group head of information technology, marketing and digital strategy, and increased the role of Ron Zeltwanger to oversee personnel and retail banking services. The 157-year-old financial institution, the largest bank headquartered in northern Indiana, also gave Larry Mayers additional responsibilities such as overseeing additional business banking units, including the national solar financing program, SBA lending, retirement planning services and treasury services.
In her new role, Alexander will oversee the Central Region of St. Joseph County, southwestern Michigan and Kalamazoo.
Alexander, a recent University of Notre Dame Executive MBA grad, started at 1st Source in 2012 as a business banker. She had 18 years of previous banking experience and started 1st Source's solar financing business in 2015.
"In that role, and as head of Business Banking for the Central Region, she has distinguished herself as an effective, client-focused and caring leader which prepares her well for her new responsibilities," the bank said in a press release. "She has attended the Indiana Banker’s Leadership Program, serves on the Board of The South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce, has previously been active with the South Bend Rotary Club, Indiana University South Bend Alumni Association Board, River Bend Cancer Board, and is a graduate of the Leadership South Bend/Mishawaka program. This promotion is part of a strategic effort to provide continued strong leadership to 1st Source and to prepare for smooth transitions of responsibility and authority among the larger 1st Source team in the future. The purpose of these is to enhance our position as a community bank with a strong client focus and local leadership who strongly live our values and who have the authority and responsibility to serve clients well and grow the bank."
Griffith, a Cornell University graduate who started at 1st Source as general counsel in 2001, was promoted to executive vice president, chief administrative officer.
"Griffith will now have oversight of our Wealth Advisory Services (SVP, Chris Strafford will remain head of Wealth Advisory Services, reporting to Griffith) and Insurance," the bank said in a press release. "This is in addition to his existing responsibilities in Legal, Compliance, BSA/AML, Risk Management, Human Resources and Loan Review."
He's also an adjunct professor for the University of Notre Dame Law School who vice chairs the General Counsels Group of the American Bankers Association and is active in the community.
"In the community, Griffith has been a long-time supporter and board member of Junior Achievement, supports the South Bend Youth Symphony Orchestra, is active with his church, and has led fundraising efforts for Marian High School in Mishawaka and St. Joseph High School in South Bend," the bank said in a press release.
Hebron Fourth of July parade
Hebron Fourth of July parade
Hebron Fourth of July parade
Hebron Fourth of July parade
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations41.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations42.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations43.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations44.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations45.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations46.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations47.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations48.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations49.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations50.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations51.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations52.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations53.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations54.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations55.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations56.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations57.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations58.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations59.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations60.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations61.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations62.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations63.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations64.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations65.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations66.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations67.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations68.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations69.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations70.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations71.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations72.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations73.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations74.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations75.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations76.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations77.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations78.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations79.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations80.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations81.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations82.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations83.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations84.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations85.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations86.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations08.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations09.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations10.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations11.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations12.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations13.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations14.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations15.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations16.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations17.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations18.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations19.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations20.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations21.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations22.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations23.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations24.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations25.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations26.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations27.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations28.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations29.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations30.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations31.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations32.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations33.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations34.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations35.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations36.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations37.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations38.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations39.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations40.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations01.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations02.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations03.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations04.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations05.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations06.jpg
Hebron Fourth of July Celebrations07.jpg
Gallery
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.