1st Source Bank, First Merchants Bank and Centier rank among top in Indiana

Forbes ranked 1st Source Bank, First Merchants and Centier Bank among the best banks in Indiana.

The national business magazine released the "America's Best Banks in Each State 2022" list honoring the top 2.7% of banks nationally. Terre Haute-based First Financial Bank topped the Indiana list, followed by Huntington Bank from Columbus, Ohio.

South Bend-based 1st Source Bank, Muncie-based First Merchants and Merrillville-based Centier — all of which have extensive footprints in the Region — ranked among the top five.

First Merchants ranked highly thanks to its app, financial calculators, how-to videos and other online banking capabilities.

"We are delighted to be recognized by a well-known and reputable source like Forbes. This award is special because it truly reflects how we serve our communities consistent with our ‘Helping you prosper’ service approach," said First Merchants CEO Mark Hardwick. "We’re focused on genuinely helping our customers prosper by effectively responding to the needs of businesses, organizations, and people across the diverse communities we serve.”

Forbes partnered with Statista to survey 26,000 U.S. bank customers about customer service, financial advice, branch services, digital services, trustworthiness, terms and conditions and other topics as it came up with its state-by-state rankings.

“There are so many banking options, and we strive every day to show our clients they have made the right choice for their financial futures by entrusting us to be their partner in that journey,” said Andrea Short, president of 1st Source Bank. “Being named one of the best banks in Indiana by those clients lets us know that hard work is paying off, and that we are living our mission of helping people achieve security, build wealth and realize their dreams in all that we do.”

