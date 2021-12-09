 Skip to main content
1st Source Bank, Ford and Cleveland Cliffs named among America's Best Employers for Veterans
1st Source Bank headquarters is shown in downtown South Bend. 

 Joseph S. Pete

1st Source Bank, Ford, Cleveland-Cliffs and other Region employers were named among the country's top employers for veterans.

Forbes magazine released its 2021 list of America's 200 Best Employers for Veterans. It was based on a survey of more than 5,000 veterans who work at companies with at least 1,000 employees about working conditions and how veteran-friendly their workplace is.

Ford, which operates the Chicago Assembly Plant and Chicago Stamping Plant just across the state line, ranked ninth nationally, according to Forbes.

South Bend-based 1st Source Bank, which has many branches in Porter and LaPorte counties, ranked 42nd nationally in the ranking.

“We are honored to receive this recognition,” said Dan Lifferth, senior vice president, human resources group head. “Our purpose at 1st Source is to serve our clients and communities where we live and do business in personal ways. Servant leadership is at the core of who we are as an organization. Those who have served in the United States military don’t just understand servant leadership, they lived it every day. We are grateful to be a place where veterans feel supported as they engage in the next phase of their professional life. We would like to take this opportunity to share our deepest gratitude for their selfless service to our great country.”

Other employers with locations in the Calumet Region that made the list include Auto Zone, the Salvation Army, Home Depot, Petsmart, Ameriprise Financial, UPS, Chase, Jimmy John's, Five Below, Staples, Ace Hardware, Books-A-Million and Goodwill Industries.

Cleveland-Cliffs, which has local operations in Burns Harbor, East Chicago, Gary, Riverdale and New Carlisle, ranked 170th nationwide.

