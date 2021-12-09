1st Source Bank, Ford and Cleveland Cliffs named among America's Best Employers for Veterans

Forbes magazine released its 2021 list of America's 200 Best Employers for Veterans. It was based on a survey of more than 5,000 veterans who work at companies with at least 1,000 employees about working conditions and how veteran-friendly their workplace is.

“We are honored to receive this recognition,” said Dan Lifferth, senior vice president, human resources group head. “Our purpose at 1st Source is to serve our clients and communities where we live and do business in personal ways. Servant leadership is at the core of who we are as an organization. Those who have served in the United States military don’t just understand servant leadership, they lived it every day. We are grateful to be a place where veterans feel supported as they engage in the next phase of their professional life. We would like to take this opportunity to share our deepest gratitude for their selfless service to our great country.”