1st Source Corp., the parent company of 1st Source Bank, reported $31.12 million in profit in the first quarter.

The South Bend-based bank's net income grew its profit by $3.73 million, or 13.63%, as compared to the $27.39 million made in the first quarter of 2022. The bank, which has a big footprint in Porter and LaPorte counties, earned $1.25 in diluted net earnings per share in the first quarter of 2023, as compared to $1.10 in the first quarter of 2022.

The bank will pay a dividend of 32 cents a share in the first quarter, up 3.23% from 31 cents per share a year ago. It will be paid on May 12 to anyone who owned the stock as of May 2.

"We are pleased we ended 2022 in a very strong position and have started 2023 in a similar manner. We are proud of the balanced way we manage the Bank in all of its aspects: capital, assets, liquidity, and credit," Chairman and CEO Christopher Murphy III said. In the first quarter of 2023, average loans grew $195.61 million, up 3.35% while average deposits grew $110.55 million, up 1.64% from the previous quarter."

The bank's net interest income totaled $69.79 million, which was up 16.85% year-over-year. The net interest margin was up 42 basis points as compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Credit quality remained steady during the first quarter, Murphy said. Nonperforming assets fell to 0.3% of average loans and leases, down from 0.45% at the end of 2022.

"Most importantly, our balance sheet remained strong during the quarter. Our liquidity position remained stable, our historically conservative capital position was maintained, and deposit balances decreased modestly at period end due to rate competition and expected seasonal trends," he said. "Our approach to balance sheet management gave us comfort during an unexpectedly turbulent environment in the financial services industry towards the end of the quarter."

1st Source was named one of America's Best Midsize Employers by Forbes magazine for the third straight year. The bank was proud to be ranked among just 500 companies with 1,000 to 5,000 employees based on a survey of 45,000 people, Murphy said.

"Respondents were also asked to rate their companies on factors such as working conditions, development opportunities and compensation," he said. "Throughout the years, it's been an honor to witness the great work achieved by our talented 1st Source team, and I know my colleagues among the executive team and our Board feel the same. It has long been our goal to provide a values-based workplace and culture that makes every team member feel included and supported. We will do all we can to continue making this Company a special place with a client facing mission and a commitment to providing attractive career development opportunities for all our colleagues, leading to productive and rich lives."