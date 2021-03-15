1st Source Bank leads Indiana in SBA loans for eighth straight year

1st Source Bank again led the state of Indiana in U.S. Small Business Administration loans among community banks with less than $10 billion in assets.

The South Bend-based bank, which has an extensive footprint in Porter and LaPorte counties, won an SBA Community Bank Gold Level Award after extending the most SBA loans for a bank of its size for the eighth year in a row. The SBA is a federal agency that aims to help people start and grow small businesses in their communities, such as by guaranteeing a variety of loans with less risk for lenders, lower down payments for borrowers and no collateral required.

“Winning the Gold Level Award among community banks for an eighth year confirms that our strategic focus toward helping small business clients across Indiana grow and prosper is working,” said Ryan Bell, an assistant vice president for 1st Source Bank. “We’re honored our clients and small businesses across the state have chosen us as their trusted financial partner, and this award is welcome confirmation that we earned that trust through hard work and client support.”