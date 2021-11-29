1st Source Bank leads Indiana in SBA loans

1st Source Bank again led Indiana in U.S. Small Business Administration loans in 2021.
The South Bend-based bank, which has an extensive footprint in Porter and LaPorte counties, won an SBA Gold Level Award in the Community Lender category for the ninth consecutive year. It made the most SBA loans among community banks with less than $10 billion in assets in Indiana this year.
1st Source Bank is a preferred SBA lender that the federal agency allows to process SBA-backed loans faster than non-preferred SBA lenders. It has an entire department dedicated to just the federally backed small business loans.
“At a time when small businesses needed us most, we were there for them,” said Ryan Bell, Vice President and Small Business Market Manager for 1st Source Bank. “We are proud to support our clients as they strive to start, grow, and expand their Indiana-based businesses during an unprecedented time.”
The SBA gave 1,371 federally backed loans to Hoosier small businesses, chiefly via the 7(a) and 504 programs. The federal agency blended a record $759 million to entrepreneurs in the 2021 fiscal year, which wrapped up at the end of September.
Founded 157 years, ago, 1st Source Bank has $8 million in assets, making it the largest local bank headquartered in Northern Indiana. Mainly serving Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan, it has 79 branches, 18 specialty finance group offices, nine wealth advisory services offices and 10 insurance offices.
