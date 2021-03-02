1st Source Bank named one of America's best mid-sized employers

1st Source Bank was named among the best mid-sized employers in America by Forbes magazine.

The South Bend-based bank, which has an extensive footprint in Porter and LaPorte counties, was one of just 10 Indiana-based companies to make the list. Other companies with operations in the Region that were honored included GAF Materials, Portillo's, Northern Tool + Equipment, Build-A-Bear, Best Western, Pet Supplies Plus, Red Roof Inn, Books-a-Million, Indiana Farm Bureau, Lamar Advertising and The Vitamin Shoppe.

1st Source Bank ranked 223 out of 500 companies in a survey Forbes conducted with market research firm Statista.

The business magazine surveyed more than 50,000 people across the country who work for companies with at least 1,000 employees. They were asked to rank their willingness to recommend their employers to friends and family on a scale of one to 10, to nominate companies other than their own, and to name companies that they would not recommend to work at.

The resulting list of American's Best Mid-Sized Employers included the companies that received the most recommendations.