1st Source Bank named to national honor roll for increasing earnings for 10 straight years

The South Bend-based bank, which has an extensive footprint in Porter and LaPorte counties, was one of just 16 banks nationally to be named to Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Inc.'s annual Bank Honor Roll. It's the third straight year 1st Source has earned the recognition, which is reserved for banks with more than $500 million in assets and 10 consecutive years of increased earnings per share.

“Receiving this recognition for the third year in a row is a great honor, and it’s a welcome confirmation, after a year of unprecedented challenges, that our focus on the long-term has been successful,” said Christopher Murphy III, chairman and CEO of 1st Source. “It is a focus on quality earnings, investing for the future, building a strong balance sheet, capital, and reserves that earned this recognition and has allowed us to continue to meet the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented. That is why we have been able to continue to meet the needs of our clients and our communities, and we are confident we will continue to serve them well into the future.”