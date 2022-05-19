1st Source Bank named top employer nationally for diversity

Forbes magazine recognized 1st Source Bank as one of America's Top Employers for Diversity.
The South Bend-based bank, which has a major presence in Porter and LaPorte counties, ranked 383rd out of 500 companies in the ranking.
“At 1st Source Bank, we’re proud to say we have a long history of striving to embrace diversity with our board and leadership team, as well as across our organization as a whole,” says Dan Lifferth, senior vice president of human resources for 1st Source Bank. “That said, we, as many of our peers and other organizations around the country, know we can do better with regard to diversity, equity and inclusion, and we are committed to doing so."
Forbes partnered with Statista to survey 60,000 Americans working for companies with at least 1,000 employees about diversity. Surveyors asked participants to "rate their organizations on criteria such as age, gender, ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation equality, as well as that of general diversity” and to nominate employers other than their own.
People are also reading…
"We are inspired by the possibilities when we attract, develop and fully harness the broad capabilities of diverse talent into the 1st Source family," Lifferth said. "We need every voice to be heard, and the value of each colleague to be recognized and honored. We want our colleagues to know and feel that, and for them to be proud to be part of this culture. Earning this recognition signals our momentum in this vital effort is being felt.”
1st Source has assets of $8 billion and 79 branches in Indiana and Michigan.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Olive Garden, Tacos and Burritos, El Jimador, Dunkin, Midwest Express Clinic, Batteries Plus Bulbs opening
Opening soon
'A long time coming'
Slightly delayed
Open
Coming soon
Open
Former Golden Crown site
Also a downtown location
Relocated
Open
Open
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Smoketown Blues Barbecue, Parlor Doughnuts, Morkes Chocolate Shop, Summergold, University of Chicago Medicine, Physiopoint coming
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Smoketown Blues Barbecue, Parlor Doughnuts, Morkes Chocolate Shop, Summergold, University of Chicago Medicine, Phys…