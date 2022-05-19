 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1st Source Bank named top employer nationally for diversity

 Joseph S. Pete

Forbes magazine recognized 1st Source Bank as one of America's Top Employers for Diversity.

The South Bend-based bank, which has a major presence in Porter and LaPorte counties, ranked 383rd out of 500 companies in the ranking.

“At 1st Source Bank, we’re proud to say we have a long history of striving to embrace diversity with our board and leadership team, as well as across our organization as a whole,” says Dan Lifferth, senior vice president of human resources for 1st Source Bank. “That said, we, as many of our peers and other organizations around the country, know we can do better with regard to diversity, equity and inclusion, and we are committed to doing so."

Forbes partnered with Statista to survey 60,000 Americans working for companies with at least 1,000 employees about diversity. Surveyors asked participants to "rate their organizations on criteria such as age, gender, ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation equality, as well as that of general diversity” and to nominate employers other than their own.

"We are inspired by the possibilities when we attract, develop and fully harness the broad capabilities of diverse talent into the 1st Source family," Lifferth said. "We need every voice to be heard, and the value of each colleague to be recognized and honored. We want our colleagues to know and feel that, and for them to be proud to be part of this culture. Earning this recognition signals our momentum in this vital effort is being felt.”

1st Source has assets of $8 billion and 79 branches in Indiana and Michigan.

