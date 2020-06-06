1st Source Bank names Andrea Short president

“Andrea’s strong leadership skills, integrity and commitment will continue to deliver on our mission of helping our clients achieve security, build wealth and realize their dreams,” Murphy said. “This change is part of and a result of our long-term active succession planning with our board of directors. I could not be more pleased that the board of 1st Source Bank has elected Andrea Short to serve as president of 1st Source Bank and that she will continue as our Chief Financial Officer. She has exemplified servant leadership throughout her career, caring more about our colleagues, our clients, and the bank than she does for herself.”