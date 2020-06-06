1st Source Bank names Andrea Short president

1st Source Bank has named Andrea Short its new president, effective July 1.
The South Bend-based bank, which has an extensive footprint in Porter and LaPorte counties, takes over for Jim Seitz, who served as president since 2012. He was elected as vice chairman of the 1st Source Bank board of directors as he nears retirement.
“On behalf of the board of directors, I am pleased to announce that Jim will bring his exemplary leadership and executional skills to his new role of vice chairman,” said Chris Murphy, chairman and CEO of 1st Source Corporation and 1st Source Bank. “As president of 1st Source, Jim was committed to delivering outstanding client service and leaves a wonderful legacy of servant leadership.”
Seitz, who oversaw business and commercial banking, bank branches and specialty finance lending as president, will remain on the board until he retires next spring.
He will be succeeded by Short, a CPA who started at 1st Source Bank as tax director in 1998. She worked her way up the corporate ladder to chief financial officer while volunteering for a number of causes, including Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity and Feed My Starving Children.
Short, who's also a board member for The Medical Education Foundation that advises Indiana University School of Medicine in South Bend at Notre Dame, was promoted after showing "a strong track record of initiating and leading change, driving results, and by strengthening operational risk management and compliance."
“Andrea’s strong leadership skills, integrity and commitment will continue to deliver on our mission of helping our clients achieve security, build wealth and realize their dreams,” Murphy said. “This change is part of and a result of our long-term active succession planning with our board of directors. I could not be more pleased that the board of 1st Source Bank has elected Andrea Short to serve as president of 1st Source Bank and that she will continue as our Chief Financial Officer. She has exemplified servant leadership throughout her career, caring more about our colleagues, our clients, and the bank than she does for herself.”
1st Source Bank has 80 branches and assets of $6.74 billion, making it the largest locally controlled financial institution to be headquartered in Northern Indiana.
If you could go ahead and stay 6 feet apart, that'd be great
Don't stand so close to me
Feeling sick? Stay home
Wash your hands! Gosh!
Be excellent to each other
Crowds, nah. Social distancing, yeah.
Keep calm and don't touch your face
We've leveled up to Stage 2
Stage 2: Manufacturing and construction fully open with social distancing
Stage 2: Retail stores open at 50% capacity
Stage 2: Salons, tattoo shops, etc. open by appointment only
Gallery
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.