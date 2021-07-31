1st Source Bank names new CFO, COO

1st Source Bank named a new chief financial officer and chief operations officer.

The South Bend-based bank, which has a big footprint in Porter and LaPorte counties, named Brett Bauer CFO and John Bedient COO. Both were senior leaders of the bank who were promoted from within.

"Both colleagues were promoted due to their long-term service and success at 1st Source, as well as their service, dedication and desire to live the bank’s values," Chairman and CEO Christopher Murphy said. "These new responsibilities harness the unique capabilities of each for the benefit of the company, their colleagues, and most importantly, the bank’s clients and shareholders.”

Bauer, a Notre Dame graduate, has been chief investment officer since 2012. He oversaw bank funding, treasury, bank liquidity, municipal services and large CD pricing, as well as a $1 billion-plus investment portfolio. Previously employed by Bear Stearns, he's credited with vetting tax equity investments in 1st Source’s solar financing business and also oversaw its financial analysis unit.

In his new role, he will oversee accounting, finance, treasury management, investor relations and asset liability management.