1st Source Bank names new Chief Information Officer

1st Source Bank has named Inder Koul its new chief information officer. Koul has worked for IBM and Bank of America over the course of a lengthy corporate career, most recently serving as chief information officer at First Niagara Financial Group.
“We have always taken pride in our commitment to invest, to innovate and to deliver outstanding financial solutions to complement our unmatched personal service,” said Kevin Murphy, group head of information technology, marketing and digital strategy. “Inder’s unique business and operational experience, technology leadership and talent development track record, fintech knowledge and commitment to partnership will help ensure that we continue to serve our clients very well in an increasingly digital world.”
Koul is a graduate of Birla Institute of Technology and Science who has served on the boards of the Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology, the FAIR Institute, and the Roswell Park Cancer Institute.
In his new role, Koul will oversee 1st Source's cyber security, data center, network, data assets, applications, vendor relationships and project management office.
“1st Source Bank has consistently demonstrated a commitment to superior customer service and personalized products for their customers,” Koul said. “Not only have they invested in several industry leading platforms over the last few years, their digital and mobile applications continue to be rated highly by their customers. 1st Source management also has a long-demonstrated record of investing in early technology innovators. I feel privileged to join this team and management.”
Founded in 1863, 1st Source Bank has more than $7.4 billion in assets and more than 80 branches in Indiana and Michigan.
