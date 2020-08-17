1st Source Bank names new Chief Information Officer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1st Source Bank has named Inder Koul its new chief information officer. Koul has worked for IBM and Bank of America over the course of a lengthy corporate career, most recently serving as chief information officer at First Niagara Financial Group.

“We have always taken pride in our commitment to invest, to innovate and to deliver outstanding financial solutions to complement our unmatched personal service,” said Kevin Murphy, group head of information technology, marketing and digital strategy. “Inder’s unique business and operational experience, technology leadership and talent development track record, fintech knowledge and commitment to partnership will help ensure that we continue to serve our clients very well in an increasingly digital world.”

Koul is a graduate of Birla Institute of Technology and Science who has served on the boards of the Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology, the FAIR Institute, and the Roswell Park Cancer Institute.

In his new role, Koul will oversee 1st Source's cyber security, data center, network, data assets, applications, vendor relationships and project management office.