1st Source Bank now processing Paycheck Protection Program loans
1st Source Bank grows annual profit, increases dividend

The 1st Source Valparaiso Circle Banking Center

 Provided

South Bend-based 1st Source Bank, which has a major presence in Porter and LaPorte counties, is now accepting applications for the latest round of Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Congress approved another $284 billion in COVID-19 emergency relief loans to help small businesses remain viable and keep workers on payroll during the coronavirus pandemic. 1st Source Bank is now submitting PPP loans to the U.S. Small Business Administration, both for businesses that already received them and those that did not.

“This pandemic has been a challenging time for millions of people, including those who own and are employed by small businesses,” said Larry Mayers, business banking group head at 1st Source Bank. “In 2020, the Paycheck Protection Program helped keep many doors open and many people working, however additional relief is needed, and quickly, to keep them going. We are committed to the small businesses in our community and plan to do all we can to ensure our neighbors stay employed and the businesses they work for remain viable.”

Last year, 1st Source Bank lined up more than $590 million of funding to more than 3,500 businesses. It's encouraging any business owners affected by coronavirus, including sole proprietors and independent contractors to reach out.

“Our bankers are poised and ready to begin accepting and submitting applications for PPP dollars for small businesses across our community, and will work tirelessly to do so,” said Andrea Short, president and chief financial officer of 1st Source Bank. “In addition, we plan to focus as much as possible on women-owned and minority-owned businesses as well as nonprofits this time around, as data shows they were underserved nationally during last year’s PPP efforts. We want to be sure their financial needs are met so that they can continue the important work they do.”

Businesses can qualify for up to $2 million in forgivable PPP loans if they can demonstrate revenue fell by at least 25% during any quarter of last year and employ fewer than 300 workers.

The PPP funds now can be used more widely, including for operations, property damage costs, supplier costs and worker protections such as sneeze guards, ventilation and drive-thrus.

For more information, visit www.1stsource.com/hereforyou#business.

NWI Business Ins and Outs

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

