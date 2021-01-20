1st Source Bank now processing Paycheck Protection Program loans

South Bend-based 1st Source Bank, which has a major presence in Porter and LaPorte counties, is now accepting applications for the latest round of Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Congress approved another $284 billion in COVID-19 emergency relief loans to help small businesses remain viable and keep workers on payroll during the coronavirus pandemic. 1st Source Bank is now submitting PPP loans to the U.S. Small Business Administration, both for businesses that already received them and those that did not.

“This pandemic has been a challenging time for millions of people, including those who own and are employed by small businesses,” said Larry Mayers, business banking group head at 1st Source Bank. “In 2020, the Paycheck Protection Program helped keep many doors open and many people working, however additional relief is needed, and quickly, to keep them going. We are committed to the small businesses in our community and plan to do all we can to ensure our neighbors stay employed and the businesses they work for remain viable.”

Last year, 1st Source Bank lined up more than $590 million of funding to more than 3,500 businesses. It's encouraging any business owners affected by coronavirus, including sole proprietors and independent contractors to reach out.